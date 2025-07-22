Chandigarh Police nab charas supplier from Himachal

Chandigarh Police arrested a man supplying charas from Himachal Pradesh to the city. The accused, Dhani Ram, a resident of Mansa village in Kullu district, was caught with 435 gm charas during a special operation by the Manimajra police. During interrogation, Dhani Ram revealed that he was a farmer in Kullu and had bought the recovered charas from Himachal. (HT)

Acting on a tip-off that charas was being supplied to Chandigarh from the hill state, a police team kept a close watch on the suspected movement of suppliers for several days, sometimes in uniform and sometimes in plain clothes.

During surveillance in Manimajra, police spotted a man walking on the road in a suspicious manner. When signalled to stop, he tried to run away, but the police team swiftly apprehended him. A search of his belongings led to the recovery of 435 gm charas.

During interrogation, Dhani Ram revealed that he was a farmer in Kullu and had bought the recovered charas from Himachal. Police said he used to smuggle the drug in fruit and vegetable-loaded trucks from Himachal to Chandigarh to evade detection during transit.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him at the Manimajra police station. Police are probing Dhani Ram’s supply network, regular routes and potential buyers in Chandigarh.