Chandigarh Police nab three proclaimed offenders

The proclaimed offender and summons staff of Chandigarh Police have arrested three fugitives who were wanted in two theft cases.

Among them, Rohin, 23, and his accomplice Anil Kumar, 23, both residents of Sector 25, were booked for theft in 2017.

The case was registered on August 19, 2017, at the Sector-34 police station on the complaint of Joginder Singh, who had alleged theft of ₹45,000 from a chest in Sector 33.

The accused were produced before a court on Friday and sent to judicial custody.

Police also arrested another proclaimed offender, Joginder, who was booked for stealing a motorcycle in May 2020. A native of Dadumajra, Chandigarh, he was presently staying in Aerocity, Mohali.

The theft case was registered at the Sector-17 police station on the complaint of motorcycle owner Sita Ram. The vehicle was stolen from the parking of GMSH, Sector 16. Joginder was also sent to judicial custody by a court on Friday.