Chandigarh Police on vigil for President’s visit

Chandigarh Police have deployed around 1,200 personnel to maintain law and order during the President’s visit on Tuesday
President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, on Tuesday to take part in its centenary celebrations. (PTI)
President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, on Tuesday to take part in its centenary celebrations. (PTI)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 12:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chandigarh Police have deployed around 1,200 personnel to maintain law and order during the President’s visit on Tuesday.

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh, on Tuesday to take part in its centenary celebrations.

Kovid, who will be the chief guest, will inaugurate a centenary hall, hostel block and semiconductor lab at the institute. PEC completed its 100 years on November 9.

Punjab governer Banwarilal Purohit and his Haryana counterpart Bandaru Dattatreya will be the guests of honour. The function will start around 4.30 pm.

During the visit, President’s wife Savita Kovind will inaugurate Chandigarh Bird Park at Nagar Van (City Forest) near Sukhna Lake. The aviary, spread over four acres, will house nearly 550 exotic birds from 48 species, and will be open for the public from Wednesday.

Tuesday, November 16, 2021
