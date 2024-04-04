Chandigarh police recover another 2 kg heroin after jailed mastermind’s disclosure

Digging deeper into the international drug syndicate busted last week, police took custody of the mastermind who was lodged in a Ferozepur jail. Upon his disclosure, the teams recovered an additional 2 kg heroin from Amritsar, bringing the total recovery up to 3.6 kg. The accused in the custody of police. (HT)

Notably, this is the highest drug seizure by the Chandigarh Police, with the past biggest drug haul from a single case being 2.2 kg heroin.

Police took custody of 27-year-old Krishan Singh, a resident of Laluwala village form the Ferozepur jail, after being informed of his involvement by one of the accused arrested last week. He was brought on a production warrant on April 1 and remanded to a six-day custody.

He revealed information about the heroin, following which the recovery was made from Amritsar.

Police had on March 31 arrested Vikramjit Singh, Avneet and Lovepreet Singh and recovered 1.5 kg heroin, Toyota Glanza Car, Audi A6 Car, Endeavour car and ₹4.5 lakh from their possession.

During questioning, Lovepreet, the son of a retired Punjab Police officer, disclosed that he had come in contact with Krishan Singh telephonically while the latter was still serving a 15-year term for possessing 15 kg heroin in the Ferozepur jail.

Krishan introduced Lovepreet to Dogar alias Nambardar, a Pakistan-based drug peddler through a virtually generated international number on WhatApp. On Krishan’s surety, Dogar started supplying heroin through his agents in India. The delivery of drugs to Lovepreet was made through an unknown person at a fixed place, while the money was sent back to Dogar through a hawala network.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Udey Pal Singh said it was the biggest drug bust by the Chandigarh Police and they are expecting to make more recoveries in the case.

According to the information, Krishan began smuggling heroin from Pakistan into Punjab after coming in contact with Dogar through a friend from Barike village. He used to get the drugs from the destined place across border fencing and collect it at odd hours.

After his arrest by Punjab Police and subsequent conviction, he began operating the network from jail, using mobile phones to liaison with his links.

The drug was being sold at ₹1,100 per gm and its price increased approximately ₹100 per gm to the next supply chain. End drug users in Chandigarh were getting heroin at ₹2,200 per gm.

A team of the Sector-26 operations cell, meanwhile, arrested a 35-year-old Cameroon national after recovering 100 gm heroin from her possession.

The accused, Neh Charlotte, a resident of Phase 4, New Delhi, hails from Bamenda, City Literal, Cameroon, Central Africa, was arrested by a team patrolling near the Sector-52 petrol pump. A search led to the recovery of 100 gm heroin from her.

A case under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.

Police investigations revealed that the woman came to India on a tourist visa in October 2023. Further investigation to ascertain the source of recovered drugs is underway..