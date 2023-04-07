Chandigarh admn assigns new roles to three SPs

With AGMUT-cadre IPS officer Manoj Kumar Meena set to be relieved from Chandigarh Police with effect from April 11, the UT home department has redistributed and assigned new charges to three superintendents of police (SPs) here. SP Mridul, who held charge of additional SP (Cyber and Operations), has been assigned fresh charges of SP (Operations and City). (HT Photo)

SP Ketan Bansal, who was handling charge of SP (Operations, EOW, Cyber Crime) and assistant commandant general, home guards, will now hold charges of SP (Crime, Intelligence, Headquarters, Cyber Crime and Vigilance).

SP Shruti Arora, who had charges of commandant, IRBn, and SP (City), will have additional charge of SP (EOW, SP-W and CSU) and assistant commandant general, home guards.

SP Mridul, who held charge of additional SP (Cyber and Operations), has been assigned fresh charges of SP (Operations and City).