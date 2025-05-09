Menu Explore
Chandigarh Police’s plan to shift drug peddlers to Assam jail put on hold

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 09, 2025 09:26 AM IST

Officials confirmed on Thursday that Dibrugarh Central Jail, the designated facility for high-risk detainees in such cases, had communicated its current inability to accommodate the two prisoners due to a lack of capacity

In a temporary setback to a crackdown on narcotics, Chandigarh Police’s plan to relocate two habitual drug offenders to Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act has been halted due to a reported shortage of space at the facility.

Until further arrangements are made, both will remain lodged in Burail jail, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
Until further arrangements are made, both will remain lodged in Burail jail, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

The move involved relocating 64-year-old Bala from Sector 38-A, and Deepak Mittal, alias Vicky. Both have a long history of being involved in drug trafficking. The police had secured necessary approvals from the Union ministry of finance’s SAFEMA (Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act) division to detain the duo under the PITNDPS Act.

However, officials confirmed on Thursday that Dibrugarh Central Jail, the designated facility for high-risk detainees in such cases, had communicated its current inability to accommodate the two prisoners due to a lack of capacity.

“The transfer has been put on hold for now due to administrative reasons at the Assam end. We are exploring alternatives in coordination with central authorities,” a senior police officer said.

Chandigarh Police had strategically chosen Dibrugarh Central Jail to sever the accused’s links with their local drug networks and curb the repeated cycles of drug supply and bail. Bala and Deepak are among the most active and persistent peddlers in the city, despite multiple arrests and convictions, police said. Until further arrangements are made, both will remain lodged in Burail jail, Chandigarh.

