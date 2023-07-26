Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh cop held guilty of graft

Chandigarh cop held guilty of graft

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 26, 2023 12:33 AM IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested the sub-inspector (SI) Sewak Singh from near a hotel in Sector 17 while accepting a bribe of ₹15, 000 from a resident of Kaimbwala

A special CBI court has held a Chandigarh police sub-inspector guilty in a 2015 bribe case.

HT Image
HT Image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested the sub-inspector (SI) Sewak Singh from near a hotel in Sector 17 while accepting a bribe of 15, 000 from a resident of Kaimbwala.

He was arrested on the complaint of Hem Raj, who alleged that SI Sewak Singh, then posted at the Sector 3 police station, was demanding bribe from him, in lieu of not registering a threat case against him.

Two cases of trespassing were already registered against Hem Raj at the Sector 3 police station and a daily diary report (DDR) in the threat case was lodged.

On the basis of the complaint, a trap was laid by CBI. The SI had called the complainant to Sector 17, and the moment he received money, he was arrested by the CBI.

The allegations were that he had demanded 20,000 from the complainant for not converting the DDR into FIR. The deal was struck at 15,000 and SI asked the complainant to reach sector 17 with money.

On Tuesday, the special CBI court convicted him for the offence punishable under Section 7, 13 (1) (d) punishable under Section 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act. The quantum of the sentence will be pronounced on July 28.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out