Chandigarh cop held guilty of graft

A special CBI court has held a Chandigarh police sub-inspector guilty in a 2015 bribe case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested the sub-inspector (SI) Sewak Singh from near a hotel in Sector 17 while accepting a bribe of ₹15, 000 from a resident of Kaimbwala.

He was arrested on the complaint of Hem Raj, who alleged that SI Sewak Singh, then posted at the Sector 3 police station, was demanding bribe from him, in lieu of not registering a threat case against him.

Two cases of trespassing were already registered against Hem Raj at the Sector 3 police station and a daily diary report (DDR) in the threat case was lodged.

On the basis of the complaint, a trap was laid by CBI. The SI had called the complainant to Sector 17, and the moment he received money, he was arrested by the CBI.

The allegations were that he had demanded ₹20,000 from the complainant for not converting the DDR into FIR. The deal was struck at ₹15,000 and SI asked the complainant to reach sector 17 with money.

On Tuesday, the special CBI court convicted him for the offence punishable under Section 7, 13 (1) (d) punishable under Section 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act. The quantum of the sentence will be pronounced on July 28.

