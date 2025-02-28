Chandigarh: Poor record-keeping ails PGIMER departments, finds audit

An internal audit report of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) during the 2019-2022 period has uncovered poor record management in its cardiology and paediatrics departments, leading to financial discrepancies and incorrect database entries. The audit was conducted by PGIMER’s internal audit cell for financial years 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22, selecting departments based on their size and budget, and reviewing the accuracy of transactions and reports in accordance with budget provisions. (HT File)

Despite the hospital’s efforts to digitise services through its Digi Seva and HIS 2.0 initiatives, the audit has highlighted serious shortcomings in manual record-keeping through physical registers.

Mismatches in records galore at cardiology dept

At the cardiology department, the report noted discrepancies in the cardiac catharisation lab where the issued items didn’t match the utilisation sheets for April and May 2019, amounting to a financial difference of ₹5,95,522. The department attributed this to staff shortages, hectic schedules and clerical errors.

On behalf of department head Dr Yash Paul Verma, store in-charge Kamal said, “The financial inaccuracies were due to some clerical errors. Corrections have been made and the internal audit cell intimated.”

Even in the ICCU (Intensive Coronary Care Unit) and private wards, physical verification of medicines revealed mismatches with stock register records. The department explained that drugs donated by patients’ attendants after discharge/death were not being properly documented.

Calculation errors were also found in the stock register for medicines in 2018-19. The department clarified that two staff members had retired, and the remaining staff had corrected the errors.

Questionable payment details at paediatrics dept

Over at the paediatrics department, the audit found 73 records of unpaid or incorrectly recorded tests in the biochemistry lab, specifically related to Tandem Mass Spectrometer tests.

The internal audit cell highlighted that records of payment were shown on registers, but missing in the HIS payment system.

The department cited a lack of integration between the special test equipment and the HIS system, resulting in incorrect entries.

More than 20 cases from 2019-2021 were flagged at the department’s immunology lab where patient payments for tests weren’t verified. The department has since stated that tests will now only be conducted after confirming payment details.

The audit raised concerns about the log books of only five out of 36 working equipment being maintained in the genetic lab. Again, discrepancies were found with payments that were recorded in the register but couldn’t be matched with the HIS payment system, including a case where a payment receipt for a karyotyping test was registered after 180 days of the test, during which its rate increased from ₹250 to ₹750.

The audit questioned why payment was not made according to the enhanced rate, but received no response from the department.

RTI activist RK Garg, who fetched the report, said, “Serious implications have been found in the report. PIGMER authorities should look into the matter and fix the responsibility for irregularities.”

Despite repeated attempts to contact PGIMER officials for comments, neither director Dr Vivek Lal nor the heads of the departments concerned responded.