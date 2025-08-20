Chandigarh Premier League to begin on Aug 28

The Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA) on Monday announced the launch of the Chandigarh Premier League (CPL) 2025 — a franchise-based T20 tournament aimed at elevating city cricket to a professional level. Two matches will be held each day at the Sector 16 cricket stadium. (HT File)

The announcement was made during a press conference held at a hotel in Sector 17, where UTCA president Sanjay Tandon shared the details of the much-anticipated league.

The CPL will be played in the T20 format and is scheduled to begin on August 28. It will conclude on September 13. The tournament will feature six franchise-owned teams, competing in a total of 33 matches, including two semifinals and the final.

To enhance fan engagement, two matches will be held each day at the Sector 16 cricket stadium.All matches will be streamed live on Fancode, offering wide digital accessibility and a professional viewing experience for cricket enthusiasts. The league was inaugurated on August 26 by Gulab Chand Kataria, governor of Punjab and Chandigarh administrator.The six franchise slots were allocated on a first-come, first-served basis to maintain complete transparency in team ownership.

The confirmed teams participating in the inaugural edition include Altruistians, Capital Strikers, Chandigarh Kings, Dr Morepen Dazzlers, Panchkula Bashers, and Talanoa Tigers.