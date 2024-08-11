Chandigarh: Prioritise empathy, ethics, CJI exhorts young doctors at PGIMER

Empathy and ethics should be the cornerstones of your professional journey, justice DY Chandrachud, the Chief Justice of India, advised young doctors at 37th annual convocation of PGIMER here on Saturday. (From left) PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Dr GD Puri, executive director of AIIMS Jodhpur, during the annual convocation of PGIMER. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Justice Chandrachud was the chief guest, while Dr GD Puri, executive director of AIIMS Jodhpur, was the guest of honour at the convocation that took place in Bhargava Auditorium on PGIMER campus.

After awarding medals and degrees, the CJI stepped on the podium for the convocation address, when he linked medicine and law. He highlighted the key principles guiding both fields: beneficence, non-malfeasance, autonomy and justice.

“We do not cause harm to those who need our expertise, and both law and medicine deliver justice on evidence. When it comes to autonomy, an individual has the right to choose, and financial barriers should not obstruct health care and justice,” he added.

The CJI also underscored that these fields shared a common goal: to serve humanity with compassion and integrity. “Your journey as medical professionals is not just about healing the body, but also about uplifting the spirit and ensuring justice in healthcare,” he remarked.

Urging young doctors to ground their medical careers in empathy and ethics, the CJI said, “Empathy and ethics are not just abstract concepts but the very foundation of your medical journey. As you step into the world as healthcare professionals, remember that your technical skills are only part of the equation. It is your compassion, ability to listen, and unwavering commitment to ethical practices that will truly define your success and impact on the lives of your patients.”

Medicines, he said, were too expensive, and must be made accessible to all and innovation should not be for a limited few. The CJI stressed, “The affordability of medical care is most important, and we need to build infrastructure to cater to the older population.”

“It is not just about curing diseases but about caring for the person behind the illness, respecting their dignity and offering comfort in their most vulnerable moments,” said the CJI.

He ended his address to the young doctors on a profound note, “You stand next to God and in your journey, you will be confronted with many dilemmas and temptations, and all I can tell you is that so long as you keep the light of conscience alive, you will flourish.”

Earlier in the ceremony, Dr Vivek Lal, director, PGIMER, said, “For me, PGIMER is not just a hospital, it is a ‘dham’, where miracles happen daily due to the tireless efforts of our staff, who often go beyond their call of duty.”

As many as 80 doctors, who excelled in academics and research, were recognised and awarded medals, while 508 graduates received their degrees.This included 15 gold medallists in various categories and disciplines, 34 silver and 31 bronze medallists.

Dr Piyush Aggarwal and Dr Apoorva Sharma received the Kataria Memorial Gold Medal for 2022-23. Apart from these awards, various silver and bronze medals were given in the Maj Gen Amir Chand category, along with silver medals (first order) and bronze medals (second order).

CJI reminds doctors of ‘jadoo ki jhappi’

Drawing an insightful parallel to the movie “Munna Bhai MBBS”, justice Chandrachud reminded the audience that just as the film highlighted the importance of compassion over mere textbook knowledge, the heart of medicine should also be rooted in empathy. “Your patients are more than just cases; they are people who need your kindness as much as your expertise. Let the lessons of empathy be your guide, and you’ll find that even the smallest gestures of care can create miracles,” he emphasised.

Recalls personal experience with PGIMER

The CJI also shared a personal story about his journey with PGIMER for 44 long days in 2021 amid the Covid-19 pandemic, when his younger daughter Priyanka was admitted to the critical care of the institute.

A child with special needs, Priyanka had developed acute respiratory distress and had to be rushed to PGIMER in an ambulance while the family was in Shimla.

The CJI recalled how, despite their distress, the medical team, including Dr Vivek Lal, GD Puri and Sanjay Jain, provided exceptional care. He was impressed by their dedication, noting that Dr Puri was always available, even at late hours. “I would sit outside the critical care, and talk to the young doctors and residents about their work and profession, and how Dr Puri, no matter what time of the night, picks up his phone in a few seconds. I would often joke, when does he sleep? I was told whoever comes here goes back with a smile and I am here as a deeply personal tribute to PGIMER,” said the CJI, remembering how they took Priyanka home after the treatment, appreciating the dedication and service of the doctors here.