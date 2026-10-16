The internet says taking cold showers every morning can speed up your metabolism. We got experts to reveal the truth

Cold showers are trending for their supposed metabolism-boosting benefits, but how much of this claim is backed by science? In this edition of HT Lifestyle’s series, ‘Internet vs Reality,’ we speak to Dr Adithya V Naragund, senior consultant in GI and HPB Surgery at Cytecare Hospitals, Bengaluru, to separate fact from fiction. ​Also read | The internet says walking after eating can help you burn fat: Here's what expert wants you to know What does the internet say? The internet often claims that cold showers boost metabolism, but the scientific evidence does not support treating them as a weight-loss strategy. According to Dr Adithya, exposure to cold can temporarily increase energy expenditure because the body has to produce heat to maintain its core temperature. Cold may also activate brown adipose tissue, a type of fat that burns energy to generate heat. However, the degree of this response depends on the temperature, duration of exposure, and individual physiology.

Exposure to cold can temporarily increase energy expenditure because the body has to produce heat to maintain its core temperature. (Pexel)

Does a cold shower actually help in losing weight? “The important distinction is between a temporary increase in energy expenditure and a meaningful, sustained improvement in metabolism,” explained Dr Adithya. Most research on cold exposure has examined controlled conditions rather than brief, everyday cold showers. A systematic review of clinical trials found that although cold exposure can increase energy expenditure, the evidence does not establish that these changes translate into substantial or lasting weight loss. “From a gastroenterological perspective, there is also no strong evidence that cold showers directly improve digestion, increase nutrient absorption or enhance gut health by boosting metabolism,” said Dr Adithya. Metabolism involves a range of processes through which the body produces and uses energy, and it cannot be meaningfully improved through one isolated habit.

Metabolism involves a range of processes through which the body produces and uses energy, and it cannot be meaningfully improved through one isolated habit. (Pexel)