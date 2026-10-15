Can you sense when something feels off? 11 signs you may be more in tune with energy than you realize
Some people are more aware of subtle changes in their surroundings, the moods of others, and their own physical and emotional responses.
Have you ever walked into a room and sensed tension before anyone said a word? Or noticed that certain people leave you feeling refreshed while others leave you feeling drained? Some people are more aware of subtle changes in their surroundings, the moods of others, and their own physical and emotional responses. In spiritual circles, this is often described as being in tune with energy. You do not need to experience all the signs below to relate to this idea. However, noticing several of them may encourage you to pay closer attention to how you feel around people and in different environments.
Here are 11 signs you may be more sensitive to the energy around you than you realize.
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1. You can sense the mood of a room immediately
You may walk into a room and feel that something is wrong, even when nobody has said anything. A change in people's expressions, body language, or tone of voice may help you pick up on the mood before a conversation begins.
2. Different people leave you feeling different
You may feel relaxed and comfortable around some people, but unusually tired or uneasy around others. Paying attention to these reactions can help you understand which social situations feel comfortable for you.
3. You notice changes in nature
Full moons, thunderstorms, and other changes in your surroundings may seem to affect your mood or energy levels. You might find yourself feeling more restless, reflective, or sensitive during these times.
4. You think of someone just before they contact you
Sometimes, a person crosses your mind shortly before they call or send you a message. You may see this as a meaningful connection, although coincidences and familiar patterns can also explain such experiences.
5. You pick up on other people's feelings
You may notice when someone is upset, worried, or uncomfortable, even when they have not spoken about it. Small changes in their behavior may help you understand that something is bothering them.
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6. You notice a glow or haze around people
You may sometimes feel that you see a faint glow, haze, or color around someone's body. Some spiritual traditions interpret this as an aura, which is believed to reflect a person's energy. However, such visual experiences can have other explanations.
7. You sense tension that others seem to miss
Even when everyone is being polite, you may notice awkward silences, strained interactions, or subtle changes in how people speak to one another. These details can make you aware of tension that has not been openly discussed.
8. Your body reacts before you understand why
You might feel uneasy, tense, or restless in a particular situation before you can explain what is bothering you. These reactions can be worth noticing, but they do not always mean something is wrong.
9. You feel deeply connected to animals
You may feel that you understand an animal's needs or mood without words. Paying attention to their behavior, movements, and sounds can help you respond to them more carefully.
10. Certain places or objects affect how you feel
A room, an old photograph, or an object belonging to someone you know may bring up strong feelings or memories. In spiritual beliefs, these experiences are sometimes linked to the energy of a place or object.
11. You notice when someone seems emotionally distant
Someone may smile and speak kindly while still seeming reluctant to open up. You may pick up on this difference and sense that they are keeping their feelings to themselves.
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Disclaimer: The idea of sensing energy is rooted in spiritual beliefs and personal experiences, and these signs are not scientifically established evidence of extrasensory abilities. This article is intended for general information and self-reflection, not as a substitute for professional medical or mental health advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKanakanjali Roy
Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.Read More