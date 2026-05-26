Are ice baths and cold showers actually good for you? Health coach breaks down the viral wellness trend

Dr Prathana highlighted that cold exposure can have benefits. Some people genuinely feel more alert, energised, or mentally refreshed after a cold shower. “ Athletes and people who train intensely may also find ice baths helpful for soreness and recovery,” added Dr Prathana. There’s science behind some of these effects, but it doesn’t mean everyone needs to be plunging into freezing water every morning.

From people immersing themselves in tubs filled with ice to plunging into extremely cold water to relieve stress, cold therapy is rapidly taking over the internet. Ice baths and cold showers are definitely having a moment right now. They’re everywhere, from fitness studios to wellness spaces, and social media. They are often talked about like they’re a shortcut to better health, recovery, energy, or resilience. But like most things in wellness, it’s not that black and white. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Prarthana Shah, integrative health coach and founder of Buova Care, shared the benefits, risks and reality behind the trend.

According to Dr Prathana, one thing we don’t talk about enough is that cold exposure is also a stressor on the body. For someone already dealing with high stress , burnout, poor sleep, or feeling constantly wired, adding another stressor isn’t always the answer. Wellness isn’t about doing the hardest thing possible — it’s about understanding what your body needs.

What works for wellness? Dr Prathana said, “I think social media can sometimes make us feel like we’re one habit away from perfect health. But in reality, the basics still matter most. Sleep, nutrition, hydration, movement, managing stress, and getting sunlight are important.” Building routines you can actually stick to. Ice baths and cold showers can absolutely be a useful tool for some people. If they make you feel good, energised, or support your recovery, great. But they’re not a magic solution, and they’re not essential for good health either.

She further stated that as an integrative health coach, I always come back to the same thing: health isn’t built through extreme wellness habits. It’s built through consistency. The habits that move the needle most are often the ones that seem the least exciting — but they’re usually the ones that work.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.