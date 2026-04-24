Health coach reveals a daily gut-friendly routine you can follow even on your busiest days

Follow this with a nourishing breakfast that combines fibre, protein, and healthy fats. You can consider a vegetable omelette with whole grain toast, or a chia pudding with nuts and fruit. This helps stabilises blood sugar and prevents mid-morning crashes.

Dr Prarthana recommends starting your morning by waking up your digestive system gently. Instead of jumping straight into caffeine, she recommends hydrating first. You can consume warm water, optionally with a squeeze of lemon or a pinch of rock salt, to stimulate digestion and support bowel movement.

The gut is one of the most important body systems that significantly impacts every organ. From acne and hair fall to constipation and skin allergies, poor gut health can take a toll on your entire system. However, a healthy gut isn’t built through extremes; it’s rather shaped by small, consistent choices across your day. If you are a busy professional, then your goal shouldn’t be perfection, but rhythm. Dr Prarthana Shah, Integrative Health Coach and founder of Buova Care, in conversation with HT Lifestyle, shared about a simple routine you can follow to ensure a healthy gut.

According to Dr Prathana, mid-morning, avoid long gaps without food. Your gut thrives on consistency. If needed, include a light snack like fruit with nuts or yoghurt with seeds. “ Fermented foods such as curd, kefir, or homemade pickles introduce beneficial bacteria that support gut diversity”, said Dr Shah.

Afternoon routine Lunch should be your most balanced meal. Dr Shah recommends prioritising whole foods such as dal, seasonal vegetables, roti or rice, along with a portion of raw salad for fibre. “Eating slowly, away from screens, is just as important as what’s on your plate,” Dr Shah told HT Lifestyle. Digestion begins in the mind; a stressed state can impair how well nutrients are absorbed.

In the afternoon, when energy dips, resist the urge for excessive caffeine or sugar. Instead, opt for herbal teas like peppermint or ginger, which can soothe digestion and reduce bloating. Staying hydrated throughout the day is key. Dehydration often shows up as fatigue or sluggish digestion.

Night routine Dinner should be lighter and ideally eaten at least two to three hours before bed. You can consider soups, khichdi, or sautéed vegetables with a protein source. Late, heavy meals can disrupt both sleep and gut health.

Remember, your gut is deeply connected to your nervous system. So, incorporate simple rituals to unwind, like an evening walk, breathwork, five minutes of stillness, and quality sleep for a healthy gut.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.