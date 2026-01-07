Chandigarh private schools demand complete 25% reimbursement for EWS quota

Private schools in Chandigarh have once again demanded complete reimbursement for admissions made under the 25% Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota mandated by the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, alleging continued non-compliance by the UT administration of Punjab and Haryana high court’s directions issued in May last year. In May last year, the HC ruled that 37 private unaided schools, which have been operational before 1996, are liable to be reimbursed fully by the Chandigarh Administration for EWS category admissions under the RTE Act, 2009. (HT Photo for representation)

The issue has resurfaced after the UT education department wrote to private schools seeking bank account and payment gateway details to facilitate the release of dues. In response, schools have written back, reiterating that reimbursement for the last two academic years must be made for the full 25% EWS seats, in line with HC orders.

There are 83 schools operating within Chandigarh. Among these, 50 (37 private unaided non-minority schools and 13 unaided minority schools) were allotted land before 1996, and the remaining 33 schools, inclusive of both unaided minority and private non-minority schools, were allotted land after 1996.

In May last year, the HC ruled that 37 private unaided schools, which have been operational before 1996, are liable to be reimbursed fully by the Chandigarh Administration for EWS category admissions under the RTE Act, 2009.

The court also held that unaided private schools, opened after a 1996 land allotment scheme, can charge a “nominal fee” from students who were admitted against 15% seats kept reserved under the scheme, which has to be paid by the administration. These schools were also to get full reimbursement for the remaining 10% admissions, as applicable under the RTE Act.

However, sources said that despite assurances from the education department that payments would be released by next week, schools are likely to receive reimbursement for only 7% to 10% of seats.

HS Mamik, president of the Independent Schools Association (ISA) – a tricity-based association with over 77 member schools – has warned that continued delays could force schools to reconsider compliance with EWS norms. “If the administration does not have funds, they should simply stop sending us lists of students. Schools cannot be expected to bear the financial burden indefinitely,” he said.

Following the May judgment, the Chandigarh Administration filed an appeal, reiterating its position that it is liable to reimburse only for 10% of seats out of the total 25% EWS quota. Director school education (DSE) Nitish Singla said the matter is sub judice. “While the appeal is pending, we are maintaining our stand of reimbursing schools to the extent of 10%”, he said. The next hearing is scheduled for January 14. The high court division bench has not stayed May 2025 order of the single bench.

Some institutions, including DAV School in Sector 15 and Strawberry Fields High School in Sector 26 said reimbursements have been received regularly, albeit with occasional delays. “There may have been delays in between and the amount may not be sufficient, but payments have been coming,” said Anuja Sharma, principal of DAV School, Sector 15.

Others, however, painted a starkly different picture. Vivek High School and St Kabir Public School claimed they have either not received funds for the past two years or ever. “Since the time we started admitting students under the EWS quota, we have not received a single reimbursement from the administration,” said Gurpreet Bakshi, administrator of St Kabir Public School. Both these schools have minority status dispute with UT administration, which allows schools to not to follow EWS quota norms.