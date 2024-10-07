Panjab University’s budget estimate for the 2024-25 session and 2025-26, along with issue of wether past services of eight assistant professors will count for Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) promotions as per the University Grants Committee (UGC) regulations, will be taken up during its board of finance meeting on Tuesday. Chandigarh: PU BoF meeting on Tuesday

In 2019, PU had invited applications from teachers for the counting of their past service. The applications received were examined by a committee constituted by the PU vice-chancellor. However, an audit of PU observed that earlier similar case of another teacher was considered and recommended by the BoF. Thus it was decided that these eight cases will also be put before the BoF for consideration.

It will lead to financial liability of ₹13.4 lakh per annum and a one time liability of ₹68.5 lakh.

A PU senator said this will be important as it can set up a precedent to consider such cases even if it’s not as per the UGC regulations and others might approach PU for similar relief in the future.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday. The varsity’s budget estimates for the 2024-25 session and 2025-26 session will be among the major agendas put before the body for approval.