 Chandigarh: PU celebrates birth centenary of professor HS Hans
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
Chandigarh: PU celebrates birth centenary of professor HS Hans

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 30, 2024 09:20 AM IST

The department of physics, Panjab University (PU), celebrated the birth centenary year of Prof HS Hans on Monday. Hans was the head of the same department from 1967-79. He established the cyclotron accelerator in PU which was the first accelerator in the Indian university system. He started and promoted experimental nuclear physics research in the varsity and played an important role in establishing the Inter University Accelerator Center (IUAC), New Delhi.

AK Mohanty, chairman, Atomic Energy Commission, and secretary, Union department of atomic energy, visited the cyclotron lab and other experimental facilities in the department besides interacting with students. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

On this occasion, a lecture was delivered by AK Mohanty, chairman, Atomic Energy Commission, and secretary, Union department of atomic energy (DAE). The topic of the talk was “Atoms in the Service of the Nation,” which was attended by more than 200 participants, including students and faculty.

While explaining how the Indian nuclear energy programme came to be, Mohanty deliberated on the role of atomic energy in various domains like national security, health, agriculture, food processing, and radio pharmaceuticals. He apprised the audience about the efforts put in by the DAE for indigenous technology development in various domains. The secretary also visited the cyclotron lab and other experimental facilities in the department besides interacting with students.

V-C Renu Vig also expressed her views on the role of Prof Hans in promoting science. Former V-C AK Grover was also present on the occasion.

Follow Us On