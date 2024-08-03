Chandigarh: PU continues to await enhanced annual grant for 2023-24 session

Even as member of Parliament (MP) from Anandpur Sahib Malvinder Singh Kang raised the issue of Panjab University’s (PU’s) financial condition on Thursday and demanded a special grant for the varsity after its display in the Olympics, the varsity continues to be plagues by fiscal problems as the Centre is yet to release its enhanced grant for the 2023-24 session even as the 2024-25 session has started. Till the 2018-19 academic session, Punjab is yet to pay the amount under the Post-Matric Scholarship (PMS) scheme for scheduled caste students of Punjab. (HT file photo)

After a letter by the Union ministry of education to the University Grants Commission (UGC) to redetermine the annual grant of PU in consequence to the implementation of the 7th pay commission from January 1, 2016 onwards, for the 2023-24 session the annual grant has been enhanced from ₹294 crore to ₹346 crore with an annual increment of 6% from the next session onwards. However, the varsity has received only the earlier grant which was ₹294 crore as confirmed by PU vice-chancellor (V-C) Renu Vig.

Speaking about the matter, Vig said that PU was running into a shortfall of fund every year while paying the salaries, but with the enhanced grant they had expected to cover these expenses. “After the enhanced grant was announced, we are yet to receive it. We have taken up the matter with the University Grants Commission (UGC) as well. Our officials, including the finance and development officers are also following up on the matter,” she added.

The Centre has also approved a one-time grant of ₹175 crore to clear the past arrears after the implementation of the 7th pay commission. But this money is also yet to be received by the varsity.

Even as PU doesn’t have full funds to pay the salaries of its teachers, out of the total 1,334 sanctioned faculty posts, around 50% are lying vacant. The university is currently in the process of recruiting more teachers and hopes to fill at least 50 regular posts by the end of this year.

Punjab also owes PU money

Meanwhile, Punjab government had said it will hike PU’s annual grant from ₹38 crore to ₹85 crore. V-C Vig confirmed that it had enhanced the annual grant for the 2023-24 session.

The state, however, owes ₹21 crore to the university. Till the 2018-19 academic session, Punjab is yet to pay the amount under the Post-Matric Scholarship (PMS) scheme for scheduled caste students of Punjab. After the 2018-19 session, the state government had started a direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme to credit the scholarship amount directly into the accounts of the students. Officials claim that since then, only around 10% of the total beneficiaries have credited the full fees to PU and there is a shortfall of ₹15 crore.

In its budget session in March this year, Punjab government had announced an initial allocation of ₹40 crore for the construction of hostels which also hasn’t been received by the varsity as of now. Reportedly, there were some roadblocks while submitting the blueprints but PU officials confirmed that they have made the necessary changes and resubmitted the schematics and are now waiting for the funds.

V-C Vig added that the university has applied for a ₹100 crore grant under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchtar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) scheme and if they get the money the varsity plans to build a synthetic athletics track among other things for the students. She said,”While we are proud of how our students have performed in the Olympics and how they excel in other sport competitions, the varsity needs more funds to provide a better quality of education and sports infrastructure.”