Chandigarh: PU plays party pooper, bars DJs at freshers’ functions

As Panjab University (PU) kicks off its 2025-26 session on Tuesday, hopes of those waiting to organise freshers for the new students were shattered as freshers party with DJ systems won’t be allowed on campus this year. The Panjab University came alive once again as the new academic session kicked off on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

As per the minutes of a meeting held by the PU vice-chancellor (V-C) on July 14 regarding vehicle stickers on campus, the V-C directed the chairpersons of various departments that in the university departments, there is a practice of organising fresher parties with DJ systems. “It creates a lot of indiscipline and disturbs the academic environment in the university,” it noted. Farewell parties with DJ systems were also not allowed for the previous session.

During the meeting, it was decided that the chairpersons should organise academic orientation programmes in their respective departments. “There should be a proper induction programme in which freshers could have a one or two days orientation involving senior students, alumni and outside experts. Various expert talks can also be organised to motivate the new students,” the meeting noted.

Chairpersons were also directed to hold visits for new students to university’s library along with library staff in order to highlight the facilities provided and to make the students aware of how they can access library resources, such as issuance and returning of available books and e-resources. “The students should also be made aware of available Sophisticated Analytical Instrumentation Facility showcasing instruments in CIL as well as visit of museums in various departments,” the meeting highlighted.

Seniors can also organise cultural programmes for freshers in Open Air Theatre in the Department of Indian Theatre. The V-C also stressed for more academic and extracurricular activities for the students. Further, it had been decided that all orientation programmes should be completed on or before August 31.

Speaking about the move, V-C Renu Vig, said, “PU has 75 departments. If every department has to use DJ for fresher and farewell, then it becomes an issue for students studying in the library.” PU chief of university security (CUS) Vikram Singh said although he has not received the circular for it but they will keep a check that DJ systems won’t be allowed for fresher parties along similar lines as they had done a few months back for farewell parties.

Former Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) president Anurag Dalal, said, “Rather than banning freshers parties, PU should allow them and facilitate them with the presence of ambulances, security guards and fire department officials so that the safety of the event is not compromised. Just ensure that outsiders don’t come and there should be no problems of indiscipline.” He said that students can still hold freshers parties outside campus so there is still some solace for the freshers.

Meanwhile, PU has given all departments till July 21 to submit details of staff and day scholar students with vehicles so that they can begin the process of issuing stickers for their vehicles. PU aims to enforce entry only to vehicles with authorised stickers from this session onwards.