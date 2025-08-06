Chandigarh: PU students push for reduced police presence on campus ahead of elections

Panjab University (PU) students have asked the authorities to reduce the presence of police on the campus ahead of the upcoming Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) elections. Students during a rally on the varsity campus in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

In a meeting held on Tuesday with the Dean of Students Welfare (DSW), DSW women and hostel wardens, students representing around 10 student parties voiced their dissatisfaction with the increased police deployment.

Karan Singh Parmar, senior leader of the Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), said that instead of having police nakas (checkpoints) on campus, security checks should be carried out at the gates.

“The heavy police presence is discouraging prospective students and their parents. It gives the impression that crime is rampant on campus,” Parmar added.

The issue of police presence has gained attention after reports of traffic challans being issued within the campus agitated students.

Last year’s presidential candidate of PSU Lalkaar, Sarah, equated the increased police presence to the university’s recent autocratic decisions, including action against protests and FIRs against students.

This is for the first time that police have deployed three nakas within the campus as the annual student council elections approaches, expected in the first week of September.Around 100 cops are deployed within the campus.

DSW women, Namita Gupta said that students have shared some inputs with them regarding traffic issues and other issues on campus and they will work with the authorities to address them.

“One of the students had asked for a shuttle bus service between North and South campus. We are finalising the route of the bus and plan to launch it within a few days,” she added.

The senior superintendent of police (SSP) is scheduled to meet with all student parties later this week to discuss these issues.

Meanwhile, the PU security has also started recovery of weapons from the gates.

As per the guards, around five to six weapons are being recovered daily since the past few days.