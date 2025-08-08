Chandigarh: PU tweaks hostel undertaking for night outing after protests

After student protests broke out in Panjab University (PU) outside girls hostel number 6 on Thursday night, the PU authorities have confirmed that they will be changing the clauses of the undertaking which is to be signed by parents of wards who are applying for hostels for the 2025-26 session. As per the authorities, the undertaking will now just include informing the parents that the hostels are open 24/7 and their wards can go outside any time. As per officials, the undertaking was taken from the residents of five girls hostels last year without any controversy. (HT photo for representation)

The issue emerged in girls hostel number 6 on Wednesday after all new students were asked to get this undertaking signed by their parents in which parents had the option to restrict the movement of their wards and to be informed if they didn’t come to the hostel at night.

The affidavit wasn’t a new introduction and was rolled out last session, when in July 2024, a woman who had freshly graduated MSc computer science course had died under mysterious circumstances while returning from a trip to Himachal Pradesh. Her parents had questioned PU regarding how the varsity had allowed her to leave for this trip. The PU had reiterated that the hostels are open 24/7 and it wasn’t the varsity’s fault. The undertaking was then rolled out by the PU authorities.

As per officials, the undertaking was taken from the residents of five girls hostels last year without any controversy. However, a meeting was called between the wardens and the dean students welfare (DSW) and DSW women regarding this on Thursday.

Speaking about this, DSW Amit Chauhan said, “We have made some changes. The clauses will just include informing the parents that the hostels are open 24/7 and their wards can go outside at any time during the day or the night.”

A meeting was held between DSW women and some of the protesting students on Thursday evening. Sarah of PSU Lalkaar who was present for the meeting said the DSW had discussed the changes with the students and they have agreed to them for now. “While we haven’t been shown a printout of the new undertaking, the clauses as discussed seem acceptable. However, if there are any changes, the authorities can expect us to take up the issue again,” she added.

In 2018, PU students had participated in the ‘pinjara todh’ protests to ensure that girls hostels remain open for girls along the same lines as boys hostels. Authorities had approved this, and there hadn’t been much controversy on this issue till now in 2025.