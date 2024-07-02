 Chandigarh: Purohit flags off month-long cleanliness campaign - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh: Purohit flags off month-long cleanliness campaign

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 02, 2024 09:20 AM IST

Aiming to fortify preparedness and ensure readiness during the monsoon, UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit flagged off a month-long “Safai apnao, bimaari bhagao” campaign with a “swachhta march” from Punjab Raj Bhawan, Sector 6, on Monday.

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit flags off “Safai apnao, bimaari bhagao” campaign with a cleanliness march from Punjab Raj Bhawan, Sector 6, in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT Photo)
After flagging off the campaign in the presence of UT adviser Rajeev Verma, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Anindita Mitra and other senior officers of UT administration and the MC, Purohit commended the collective and inter-sectoral efforts to bolster infrastructure, implement robust hygiene practices, and foster community engagement to mitigate the risks posed by the monsoon season. Chandigarh deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap, senior deputy mayor Kuljeet Sandhu and deputy mayor Rajinder Sharma were also present during the launch.

Verma said, “The initiative has been introduced by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs through the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0, and will be implemented from July 1 to August 31.”

The march was led by students, along with doctors marking National Doctor’s Day, civic body teams, safaimitras, sanitation staff and machineries like mobile testing units, mobile anganwadi units, fogging machines, sewer cleaning machinery, waste collection vehicles, and mechanical road sweepers, etc.

Mitra outlined the key elements of the initiative, which include several activities, such as special cleanliness drives, regular cleaning of community and public toilets, collection and transportation of waste, sanitation and hygiene facilities for children, adequate testing of water quality, supply of drinking water and maintenance of water works.

She highlighted Chandigarh’s rise from the 66th rank in Swachh Sarvekshan 2021 to the 12th rank in 2022, and further aimed to make the city a contender for the top positions in Swachh Survekshan-2024, emphasising the city’s dedication to cleanliness and sustainability. She urged citizens to continue their efforts towards making Chandigarh a cleaner and healthier city.

