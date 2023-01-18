Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh puts on hold property registration on ‘share holding’ basis

Chandigarh puts on hold property registration on ‘share holding’ basis

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 18, 2023 12:56 AM IST

A week after the Supreme Court (SC) barred conversion of residential houses into floor-wise apartments in Sectors 1 to 30, citing its heritage status, the UT administration put on hold the registration of properties on share-holding basis.

Chandigarh deputy commissioner (DC) Vinay Pratap Singh directed assistant estate officers and tehsildars to execute the SC directions in true letter and spirit. (HT File)
Chandigarh deputy commissioner (DC) Vinay Pratap Singh directed assistant estate officers and tehsildars to execute the SC directions in true letter and spirit. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A week after the Supreme Court (SC) barred conversion of residential houses into floor-wise apartments in Sectors 1 to 30, citing its heritage status, the UT administration put on hold the registration of properties on share-holding basis.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Vinay Pratap Singh directed assistant estate officers and tehsildars to execute the SC directions in true letter and spirit.

The DC said a high-level meeting was scheduled for January 18 to take a call on implementation of the SC judgment and till then all property registrations have been halted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out