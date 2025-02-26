Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Rajasthan’s wushu player dies during tourney at CU campus

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 26, 2025 09:50 AM IST

Competing in the 85kg bout for Rajasthan University, Mohit Sharma collapsed on the mat, reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest

A 21-year-old wushu athlete from Jaipur died during the All-India Inter-University Wushu Championship at the Chandigarh University campus in Gharuan on Monday evening.

The autopsy report is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death. (HT File)
The autopsy report is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death. (HT File)

Competing in the 85kg bout for Rajasthan University, Mohit Sharma collapsed on the mat, reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest.

Eyewitnesses said Mohit struggled after being knocked out of the ring and was unresponsive to the referee. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Kharar where doctors declared him brought-dead. Chandigarh University termed the incident “unfortunate.”

The autopsy report is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death.

