Chandigarh: Ramandeep takes top honours in U-14 triathlon

Ramandeep Kaur (Kendriya Vidyalaya-47) bagged first spot in girls’ U-14 triathlon during the Chandigarh sub-junior and junior state athletics championship at Sports Complex, Sector 7. Meanwhile, Shanvir Kaur finished second and Jiana Chawla came third in the same category.
In the girls’ U-20 100 m race, Punya (14:10) came first, Nishtha (15:41) and Vanshika (24:83) finished second and third, respectively. In the women’s U-18 5,000m race walk, Antima (30:54.58) stood first, Sarabjeet (33:08.55) came second and Kanishka (42:02.20) finished third. In the boys’ U-20 1,500 m race, Mahendra Kumar (4:06.35) bagged top spot, Vikshit (4:24:85) was second and Mukesh (4:28.28) finished third. In the girls’ U-18 1,500m race event, Himanshi (5:55.22) emerged as champion, Shikha (5:59.47) was second and Vanshikha (6:06.98) finished third.