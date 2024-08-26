 Chandigarh: Ramandeep takes top honours in U-14 triathlon - Hindustan Times
Monday, Aug 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Chandigarh: Ramandeep takes top honours in U-14 triathlon

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 26, 2024 10:56 AM IST

Ramandeep Kaur (Kendriya Vidyalaya-47) bagged first spot in girls’ U-14 triathlon during the Chandigarh sub-junior and junior state athletics championship at Sports Complex, Sector 7. Meanwhile, Shanvir Kaur finished second and Jiana Chawla came third in the same category.

Shanvir Kaur finished second and Jiana Chawla came third in the same category. (iStock)

In the girls’ U-20 100 m race, Punya (14:10) came first, Nishtha (15:41) and Vanshika (24:83) finished second and third, respectively. In the women’s U-18 5,000m race walk, Antima (30:54.58) stood first, Sarabjeet (33:08.55) came second and Kanishka (42:02.20) finished third. In the boys’ U-20 1,500 m race, Mahendra Kumar (4:06.35) bagged top spot, Vikshit (4:24:85) was second and Mukesh (4:28.28) finished third. In the girls’ U-18 1,500m race event, Himanshi (5:55.22) emerged as champion, Shikha (5:59.47) was second and Vanshikha (6:06.98) finished third.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
Monday, August 26, 2024
