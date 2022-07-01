Chandigarh ranked second among UTs in tele-consultation

Chandigarh has been ranked second among the country’s Union territories in tele-consultation at Health and Wellness Centres, the Union health ministry said on Thursday. UT adviser Dharam Pal had previously decided that these centres will be the focal point for efficient delivery of all health services, except when patients require physical consultation.

Women in sports in focus at session

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry organised an interactive session on “Women in sports” in Sector 31 on Thursday. Several female sports personalities from different backgrounds spoke about their experiences. Students from government schools, colleges, NGOs supporting sports for handicapped and Olympics Association officials were among those invited for the discussion.

PU holds webinar for placement officers

Panjab University’s central placement cell organised a webinar on “strategies for soft skills development and effective placements” for training and placement officers of various departments on Thursday through online mode. Meena Sharma, director of central placement cell, apprised the participants of various activities undertaken by them like webinars and workshops.

Photo exhibition concludes at Panjab University

A three-day photo exhibition titled “canvas of life: a media kaleidoscope” concluded at Panjab University on Thursday. The exhibition showcased over 100 works of 51 photojournalists and was jointly organised by PU in collaboration with Chandigarh Press Club.

Faculty development programme held by CGC Jhanjeri

Chandigarh Group Of Colleges, Jhanjeri, in association with Fintech and BlockChain Association, Cambridge, USA, hosted a five-day faculty development programme which concluded on Thursday. Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal, president of CGC, Jhanjeri, said that the programme was organised to understand the importance of business analytics and its impact on business value and performance.

Environment department holds annual conference

The department of environment, Chandigarh administration, in collaboration with the eco-club of GGDSD College and Yuvsatta, an NGO, organised an annual conference on theme of “sustainable development goals 2030 ready Chandigarh”. Over 200 eco club in-charge teachers, inspectorate staff of municipal corporation, staff of pollution control committees of tricity and RWA members participated.

Panchkula Police have arrested four men for throwing chill powder into an auto-driver’s eyes and snatching his vehicle. The accused have been identified as Gurvinder alias Guri, 20, and Sukhjinder alias Ladi, 23, from Mohali; and Arshdeep, 19, and Gurmaanjit Singh, 25, from Amritsar. The victim, Jai Kumar, who was living at a rented accommodation in Baltana village.

Chandigarh Doctors at the advanced cardiac centre of PGIMER, under the leadership of Dr Yash Paul Sharma, have performed a rare high risk surgery which is also the first in the institute’s history. They performed a highly complex and lifesaving angioplasty in a 90-year-old man who was suffering from weak heart and critical coronary artery disease and severe COPD, who was too old and weak to undergo an open-heart surgery.