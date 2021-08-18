Chandigarh: Rape victim booked for forging age proof

A rape victim and her mother have been booked for forgery after investigations revealed that they had submitted fake documents to establish her as a minor.

The woman, who is 21-year-old and resides in Mauli Jagran, had lodged a rape case against a Panchkula man last month. She was found to be pregnant during medical examination. At present, she is 21-week pregnant and is awaiting permission for abortion.

At the time of the registration of the FIR, the woman and her mother had submitted her school-transfer certificate, according to which she was aged 15 years. The two had claimed that she didn’t have a birth certificate or any other proof of her age.

Following this, the accused was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was arrested and sent to judicial custody. Police said the victim had met him at their place of work, and he allegedly raped her after luring her.

To verify the complainant’s age, police got her school-leaving certificate checked and found it to be forged. Further investigations revealed that she was in fact 21-year-old.

After submitting a report to senior officers and based on legal opinion, the Mauli Jagran police have booked the woman and her mother under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 177 (furnishing false information), 195 (giving or fabricating false evidence), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code.