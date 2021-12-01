Chandigarh recorded driest November in four years

With only 0.2 mm rain throughout the month, this November was the driest since 2017 when no rain was recorded in Chandigarh, according to data available with the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Officials said while November usually stays dry, December is on course to receive normal amount of rainfall.

The normal rain for November (average of past 30 years) is 9.9 mm, though 22.7 mm rain was recorded last November. This year, the city received 0.2 mm rain on November 3, after which the month remained dry, leading to a deficit of 98%.

“This year, we didn’t receive any active western disturbances (WD) in the month. Usually we receive a couple of such systems in November. However, this year they affected hilly areas in Himachal Pradesh, causing snowfall there but no rainfall in this region,” said IMD, Chandigarh, director Manmohan Singh.

What lies ahead

Meanwhile, a system of WD will remain active in the region from Wednesday onwards, but is unlikely to bring any rain to the city. However, cloudy weather will make the mercury drop for a couple of days. Another active system is expected to reach the city around December 5, and light rain can be expected.

Singh said temperature had remained along normal lines in November with the maximum peaking at 30.2°C (on November 1) and the minimum plunging to 8.8°C (on November 29). In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 23 and 24 degrees while minimum temperature will remain between 10 and 12 degrees.