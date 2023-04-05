Chandigarh’s daily Covid cases rise to 29

After a slight dip on Monday, Chandigarh’s daily Covid-19 cases jumped to 29 on Tuesday. The fresh Covid infections pushed the active caseload to 142, highest in nearly seven months. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Since March 29, the city has been logging double-digit cases daily, with April 1 recording the highest number (31). Thereon, the cases had dropped to 20 on April 2 and further to 15 on April 3, before shooting up again.

The 29 people found infected include 15 males and 14 females. They are residents of Sectors 5, 8, 11, 12, 15, 16, 22, 25, 30, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 41, 44, 46, 47, 51 and 56, Khuda Alisher, Mauli Jagran and Manimajra.

The fresh infections pushed the active caseload to 142, highest in nearly seven months.

Meanwhile, Panchkula detected 25 new cases, one case lower than the previous day’s count of 26. The data from Mohali was not made available by the district health department.