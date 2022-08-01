Chandigarh records 52.4 mm rain, Sukhna floodgate opened 2nd time this month
After 52.4mm rain was recorded in the city on Sunday, the Sukhna floodgate had to be opened for the second time this month after the water-level rose close to the danger mark. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rain intensity is likely to reduce over the next couple of days but around Thursday, a downpour is expected again.
As per UT engineering department officials, one of the three floodgates of Sukhna Lake was opened around 3.10pm on Sunday. The water-level had reached 1,162.7-ft, and officials said that the floodgate will remain open till the water-level comes down to 1,162-ft.
“The floodgate was opened cautiously to minimise any damage to adjoining areas,” an official present on the spot said.
While the danger-mark of the lake is at 1,163-ft, officials open one floodgate when it gets close to the danger mark to let water out in a more controlled manner. On July 18, the level had approached 1,162.45-ft after which the floodgate had to be opened. Last year, the Sukhna floodgate had to be opened five times, on August 9, August 14, September 21, September 23 and September 30. This year, the floodgate has already been opened twice because it has rained much more this July.
Waterlogging across city
After the afternoon spell of rains, waterlogging was seen across the city. Some of the earlier sports where waterlogging had led to chaos, including the Piccadilly roundabout and the ISBT roundabout, were again the worst-hit. Waterlogging was also reported throughout Industrial Area, Sectors 7/26/19/27 roundabout, Sectors 7/8/18/19 roundabout and Sectors 18/19/20/1 roundabout among others.
Area councillor of Faidaan village, Jasbir Singh said, “The water-level in the choe in front of Faidaan has greatly increased due to which one of the bridges that connects Faidaan to Chandigarh has been damaged. Water pipes were also damaged and fresh water was leaking into the choe.”
He added that a shop built close to the choe was also in danger and is likely to crumble during the next rain. A bathroom constructed by one of the houses near the choe here was also damaged.
525.7 mm rain this July, highest after ‘94
After 52.4mm rain in the city on Sunday, total 525.7mm rain has been recorded in the city this month as per IMD. This is 92.4% above the normal rainfall figure for July which is 273.2 mm. As per IMD records, this is the highest amount of rain recorded in the city for July since 1994 when 602.1mm rain, the all-time high, was recorded.
Overall in this season, 575.6mm rain has been recorded, which is 34.3% in excess of the normal value of monsoon rain till July 31 which is 428.7 mm.
IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “The monsoon this month has been overly active, with a few spells of heavy rain and many spells of light to moderate rain throughout the month which is why we have received above average rains.”
Speaking about August, Singh added that as per initial observations it seems that similar conditions will continue. “While the likelihood of rain will fall over the next couple of days, another good spell of rain is expected later in this week. Rains are likely to continue at least for the first half of the month,” he added.
The maximum temperature fell down from 30°C on Saturday to 27.8°C on Sunday. Minimum temperature went up from 25.5°C on Saturday to 26.1°C on Sunday. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 31°C and 34°C while minimum temperature will remain between 25°C and 26°C.
Tree falls outside AAP councillor’s house
On Sunday afternoon, a tree growing outside the house of AAP councillor Damanpreet Singh in Sector 22 fell down near their driveway. No injuries were reported, and Singh’s father had taken their car out of the driveway a few minutes before the incident. Speaking about this Damanpreet said, “This is the second tree that has fallen down in Sector 22. The process for pruning trees is still too long and it must be expedited.” He added that the neem tree was healthy and there was no inkling that it could fall. Some branches also fell down near the Sector 14/15/24/25 roundabout.
