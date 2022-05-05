Chandigarh records 6.2 mm rain after a dry spell of 67 days
City residents’ long wait for a decent rain spell ended on Wednesday with 6.2 mm rain, which caused the mercury to drop by 3.4 degrees, providing respite from the scorching heat.
Residents woke up to cloudy weather and trace rainfall (below 0.1 mm) on Wednesday morning, which was followed by cool winds up to 4 km/h and 6.2 mm more rain during the day, a first in the past 67 days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Due to the change in weather, the maximum temperature dipped from 36.7°C on Tuesday to 33.3°C on Wednesday, 4.1 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature also went down from 29.5°C to 26.3°C, but was 4.8 notches above normal.
Ever since February 26, when the city had received 5.2 mm rain, the city recorded no more showers, except trace rainfall on April 15 and April 21.
Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “There was trace rainfall in the morning due to the WD and more rain was recorded in the late afternoon due to pressure differences. Although it was just light rain that didn’t last long, it provided relief from the severe heat.”
While there is small chance of light rain on Thursday morning as well, the dry heat will be back from Friday onwards and the maximum temperature is likely to cross the 40°C mark again next week.
Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 37°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 24°C.
Air quality improves
The rain also helped cleaned the city’s air. The Air Quality Index (AQI) at the monitoring station in Sector 22 came down from 167 at 6 pm on Tuesday to 97 at 6 pm on Wednesday. Similarly, in the same period, AQI reduced from 157 to 119 at the monitoring station in Sector 53 and from 138 to 104 at the station in Sector 25.
When between 100-200, AQI is considered moderate and may cause breathing discomfort in people with lungs and heart diseases, while an AQI between 50 to 100 AQI is considered satisfactory, but may still lead to minor breathing discomfort in sensitive people.
Hailstorm in Panchkula
As rain started in Panchkula on Wednesday morning, there were reports of hailstorm from some parts of the city . “We also received similar reports, but weren’t able to measure any hail there. People can send us details and pictures of observed weather, like in case of a hailstorm, through the ‘Public Observation IMD’ App, which will help us maintain a better record of the observed weather,” said Manmohan Singh.
Amandeep Bansal is new GMADA chief administrator
A 2016-batch IAS officer, Amandeep Bansal, has been appointed as the new chief administrator of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority. Bansal has replaced 2009-batch IAS officer Vipul Ujwal, who has been transferred as special secretary, water supply and sanitation, Punjab. Prior to this, Bansal was holding the charge of additional secretary, personnel, Punjab, and has also served as additional secretary, home affairs and justice, Punjab. He is likely to assume office on Thursday.
Biker, disabled beggar killed in hit-and-run mishaps in Mohali
A 29-year-old motorcyclist and an unidentified beggar were killed in separate hit-and-run accidents in Mohali. Investigating officer Baljinder Singh said a resident of Phase 11, Vivek Sharma was on his way to work in Sector 83 around 5.30 pm on Tuesday. When Sharma reached Sector 82, a speeding Tata Indigo hit his motorcycle from behind. A seriously injured Sharma was rushed to Fortis Hospital in Phase 8, where doctors declared him brought dead.
Mohali greenfield alignment project: NHAI smells rat in ₹263-crore jump in land acquisition cost
In a significant development in the Greenfield Alignment project, the National Highways Authority of India has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, questioning and seeking a probe into the ₹263-crore increase in the land acquisition cost in respect of the 30-km stretch between Mehmadpur, Ambala, and IT City, Mohali. The road will further connect to the 32-km stretch till Kurali.
Scribe attacked, robbed of phone, wallet in Zirakpur
A 56-year-old journalist, working for a vernacular newspaper, was brutally assaulted with sharp-edged weapons and robbed of The victim, Alok Verma, a resident of Amolak Enclave, Zirakpur's mobile phone and wallet in Zirakpur in the wee hours of Wednesday. He is under treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he received 26 stitches on the head. According to his wife, Sakshi Verma, Alok is posted in the Panchkula office of Amar Ujala newspaper.
Chandigarh’s policy pangs: Endless wait for concrete tenancy reforms continues
In a city where nearly half of the population lives in rented accommodations, which is almost double the national average for urban areas, the Chandigarh administration has failed to put in place an up-to-date and city-centric Tenancy Act. The slow-grinding policy formulation machinery of the UT administration, which started the process for an updated Tenancy Act nearly seven years ago, has yet to effect the reforms.
