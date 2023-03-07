Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh records above normal temperatures

Chandigarh records above normal temperatures

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 07, 2023 01:54 AM IST

With the effects of the western disturbance now over in the region, temperature started to rise on Monday as per the India meteorological department (IMD). The maximum temperature went up from 27.8°C on Sunday to 28.6°C on Monday, 2.7 degrees above normal.

With the effects of the western disturbance now over in the region, temperature started to rise on Monday as per the India meteorological department (IMD).

The maximum temperature in Chandigarh went up from 27.8°C on Sunday to 28.6°C on Monday, 2.7 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature went up from 14.9°C on Saturday to 15.7°C on Monday, 4.9 degrees above normal. (HT File Photo)
The maximum temperature in Chandigarh went up from 27.8°C on Sunday to 28.6°C on Monday, 2.7 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature went up from 14.9°C on Saturday to 15.7°C on Monday, 4.9 degrees above normal. (HT File Photo)

The maximum temperature went up from 27.8°C on Sunday to 28.6°C on Monday, 2.7 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature went up from 14.9°C on Saturday to 15.7°C on Monday, 4.9 degrees above normal.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 29°C and 30°C while minimum temperature will remain around 16°C.

Dry weather likely on Holi

With no western disturbances expected in the coming days, dry weather is likely on Wednesday as per the IMD. With cloud cover also likely to reduce, temperature is expected to increase further.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out