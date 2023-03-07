Chandigarh records above normal temperatures

With the effects of the western disturbance now over in the region, temperature started to rise on Monday as per the India meteorological department (IMD). The maximum temperature in Chandigarh went up from 27.8°C on Sunday to 28.6°C on Monday, 2.7 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature went up from 14.9°C on Saturday to 15.7°C on Monday, 4.9 degrees above normal. (HT File Photo)

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 29°C and 30°C while minimum temperature will remain around 16°C.

Dry weather likely on Holi

With no western disturbances expected in the coming days, dry weather is likely on Wednesday as per the IMD. With cloud cover also likely to reduce, temperature is expected to increase further.