close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh records fresh Covid case

Chandigarh records fresh Covid case

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 25, 2023 08:06 AM IST

A 43-year-old woman in Sector 43 tested positive for Covid-19, marking the city's first case in 35 days. The variant is still unknown.

The city recorded a new Covid case after gap of 35 days, with a 43-year-old woman from Sector 43 testing positive. The variant of the case is yet to be ascertained.

The recently identified Covid-positive patient in Chandigarh is currently undergoing mandatory seven days of home isolation. (Shutterstock)
The recently identified Covid-positive patient in Chandigarh is currently undergoing mandatory seven days of home isolation. (Shutterstock)

The last reported positive case was on November 18.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The recently identified Covid-positive patient is currently undergoing mandatory seven days of home isolation.

In the last 24 hours, the health department conducted tests on at least 46 samples. Since the onset of the first wave of Covid, a total of 14,22,664 samples have been tested. Among these, 1,00,700 had turned positive for the virus. The reported count of Covid-related deaths in the city stands at 1,185.

As the country experiences a surge in Covid cases of the JN.1 sub-variant and heightened risk of respiratory diseases in winter, experts at PGIMER have advised residents, especially the elderly and immunocompromised individuals, to precautionary measures such as wearing masks in crowded places

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out