Chandigarh records fresh Covid case

The city recorded a new Covid case after gap of 35 days, with a 43-year-old woman from Sector 43 testing positive. The variant of the case is yet to be ascertained. The recently identified Covid-positive patient in Chandigarh is currently undergoing mandatory seven days of home isolation. (Shutterstock)

The last reported positive case was on November 18.

The recently identified Covid-positive patient is currently undergoing mandatory seven days of home isolation.

In the last 24 hours, the health department conducted tests on at least 46 samples. Since the onset of the first wave of Covid, a total of 14,22,664 samples have been tested. Among these, 1,00,700 had turned positive for the virus. The reported count of Covid-related deaths in the city stands at 1,185.

As the country experiences a surge in Covid cases of the JN.1 sub-variant and heightened risk of respiratory diseases in winter, experts at PGIMER have advised residents, especially the elderly and immunocompromised individuals, to precautionary measures such as wearing masks in crowded places