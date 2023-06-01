Chandigarh records wettest May in over 70 years

With the city recording 136.5 mm rain till Wednesday night, this May received the highest amount of rain since the India Meteorological Department (IMD) started keeping records for the city in 1953. A total of 30.3 mm rain was recorded till 11.30 pm in Chandigarh as May came to a close. (HT File Photo)

Before this, 130.7 mm rain was recorded in May 1971, making it the second rainiest.

A total of 30.3 mm rain was recorded till 11.30 pm as May came to a close. Significantly, the normal rain for the month of May in Chandigarh is just 22.8 mm, making the actual rain received 498.7% surplus.

Speaking about why this happened, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “It’s a result of Western Disturbances (WDs). While usually WDs are sparse in number and weak during May, this time they have been stronger. Although not directly related to the effects of Cyclone Mocha, it is a result of changing climate conditions in the region.”

Chances of rain will continue for the next couple of days as well. While the effects of the currently active WD are likely to abate from Saturday, Singh has not ruled out another WD approaching the region in the earlier part of June and more spells of rain.

Meanwhile, following the rain, the maximum temperature plunged from 32.8°C on Tuesday to 25.9°C on Wednesday, 13.3 degrees below normal. On the other hand, the minimum temperature went up from 20.2°C to 21.8°C, also 4.5 degrees below normal, primarily due to cloudy skies.

Also, coldest

The maximum temperature also remained lowest in May this year since 1953. It had gone down to 24.3°C on May 2, making it the coldest May day in 70 years. Even on Wednesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 25.9°C, which is the third lowest in May since 1953.

At 21.6°C, the average minimum temperature in May this year was also the lowest in 13 years. The coldest night was on May 4 when the minimum temperature had dropped to 17.3°C.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 30°C and 34°C, and the minimum temperature between 22°C and 23°C.

Below-average rain expected in June

As per the IMD long-range forecast released earlier this week, below average rain and above average temperature is likely for the city in June. Even during monsoon, which is expected to be delayed in the city this year, below normal rains are expected this year.