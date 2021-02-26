Chandigarh records hottest February day in 15 years, rain relief likely today
With the maximum temperature climbing to 31.6°C on Thursday, Chandigarh recorded its hottest February day in 15 years, as per the records available with the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
However, relief is in sight as rain up to 20mm is likely on Friday evening.
The last warmest day in the month was recorded on February 23 in 2006, when the temperature had gone up to 32°C. The all-time highest was way back in 1954 when the mercury was 32.8°C on February 20.
“Fewer Western Disturbances are primarily behind this sudden rise in temperature. The relatively cleaner air in the city may have also played a part in keeping it warmer. Pollutants, especially particulate matter, reflect sunlight, causing cooler days,” said Surender Paul, director, IMD, Chandigarh.
He added that a weak Western Disturbance was likely to bring in rain from Friday evening onwards. “If the weather turns cloudy in the early afternoon, the maximum temperature may reduce, else it may go up to 32°C due to warmer winds blowing in the city,” Paul said.
While dry weather will return on Saturday, another spell of western disturbances will affect the region in the first week of March.
Over the next three days, the day temperature may hover between 32°C and 28°C, while the night temperature will remain around 14°C.
