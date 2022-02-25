Chandigarh | Registration for GMSH-16 OPDs at sampark centres gets poor response
The UT administration’s initiative of allowing registration for OPDs of Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, at 10 e-Sampark centres has not evoked much response, forcing it to delay provision of the facility for Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32.
For the convenience of patients, who have to stand in long queues at GMSH-16 for OPD cards, the UT health department had from September 2021 started registrations at 10 e-sampark centres across the city.
Initially, the facility was started at the e-sampark centre in Sector 15 as a pilot project. Later, it was extended to the centres at Sectors 10, 15, 40, 43, Industrial Area in Phase 1, Dhanas, Mauli Jagran, Bapu Dham, Manimajra and Maloya.
While at the hospital, the OPD cards are made without any charge, at the e-sampark centres, patients need to pay ₹10.
Gradually, the administration had planned to extend the facility to all 50 e-sampark centres in Chandigarh and also introduce it for GMCH-32, where over 3,000 people visit OPDs daily.
“Initially, only 10-15 people were visiting the e-sampark centres daily to register for GMSH OPDs. Gradually, the count rose to 50, but still the response is not as expected. It appears people are not aware of the facility. So, for now, we will not extend the facility to all 50 centres and also for GMCH-32,” said UT health secretary Yashpal Garg.
Also, due to the pandemic’s third wave, most OPDs at GMSH-16 were suspended and the project could not get a big push, Garg said, adding that it will be reviewed at a meeting soon and necessary decisions on increasing or limiting the facility will be taken.
