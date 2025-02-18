Chandigarh: Repeated offender with 269 traffic violations faces licence revocation

In another case of repeated traffic violations, a Chandigarh court has directed a violator, Kamal Kumar, to undergo 15 days of community service after he was found guilty of committing 269 traffic offences, including dangerous driving, red light jumping, road marking violations, and failing to wear a helmet. The court also revoked Kumar’s driving licence and imposed a hefty fine of ₹53,800. The list of violations included 253 cases of dangerous driving (mainly red light jumping), 14 road marking violations, and 2 cases of not wearing a helmet. (HT File)

The case was brought before the court after the violator appeared in person and pleaded guilty to all the offences. The list of violations included 253 cases of dangerous driving (mainly red light jumping), 14 road marking violations, and 2 cases of not wearing a helmet. Despite being specifically asked about the reasons for committing such a large number of offences, Kamal Kumar failed to provide a satisfactory explanation.

Recently, a court revoked the driving licence of a car driver with a staggering 222 pending traffic challans against his vehicle and slapped a fine of ₹43,400.