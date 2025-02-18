Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Repeated offender with 269 traffic violations faces licence revocation

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 18, 2025 09:06 AM IST

The court has asked Kamal Kumar’s to offer 15 days of community service and imposed a hefty fine of ₹53,800

In another case of repeated traffic violations, a Chandigarh court has directed a violator, Kamal Kumar, to undergo 15 days of community service after he was found guilty of committing 269 traffic offences, including dangerous driving, red light jumping, road marking violations, and failing to wear a helmet. The court also revoked Kumar’s driving licence and imposed a hefty fine of 53,800.

The list of violations included 253 cases of dangerous driving (mainly red light jumping), 14 road marking violations, and 2 cases of not wearing a helmet. (HT File)
The case was brought before the court after the violator appeared in person and pleaded guilty to all the offences. The list of violations included 253 cases of dangerous driving (mainly red light jumping), 14 road marking violations, and 2 cases of not wearing a helmet. Despite being specifically asked about the reasons for committing such a large number of offences, Kamal Kumar failed to provide a satisfactory explanation.

Recently, a court revoked the driving licence of a car driver with a staggering 222 pending traffic challans against his vehicle and slapped a fine of 43,400.

