Chandigarh residents can apply for free installation of solar plants by March 31

The Chandigarh Renewable Energy Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) has invited applications for free installation of rooftop solar plants by March 31.

In January, the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission had allowed installation of grid connected rooftop solar systems in Chandigarh under the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) model.

As part of the model, a private firm will be responsible for developing, installing, financing and operating the rooftop solar power plant for a limited build-operate-transfer (BOT) period, mostly likely for 15 years.

During this period, the homeowner will be entitled to electricity at a uniform rate of ₹3.23 paise per unit and on the period’s completion, the plant’s ownership will be handed over to the consumer without any further charges. As the system’s expected life is nearly 25 years, the beneficiary will enjoy free solar power for nearly 10 years.

At present, domestic consumers pay ₹2.75 per unit for 0-151 units, ₹4.25 per unit for 151-400 units and ₹4.65 per unit for over 400 units.

Debendra Dalai, chief executive officer, CREST, said all sizes of plots were eligible for the scheme, adding that applications could be submitted online at www.solar.chd.gov.in. Even those who had applied previously need to apply again, he said.

“Chandigarh will be the first in the country to introduce the RESCO model in residential houses. It will give a big boost to solar power generation in the city,” he said.