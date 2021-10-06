Chandigarh: Residents of southern sectors meet UT adviser

Voice of Housing Societies (VOHS), which represents various housing societies in Sectors 48, 49, 50 and 51, met UT adviser Dharam Pal on Tuesday regarding the issues they are facing.

VOHS convener MN Shukla said, “Issues like conversion from leasehold to freehold, stamp duty, unearned increase and completion certificate were discussed.”

Shukla said that the adviser discussed the issues in detail with them and has marked their representation to the UT finance secretary. “The adviser has assured us that in case the issue remains unresolved, he will hold a joint meeting to find a solution to our issues.”

The society had on Sunday held a meeting in Sector 49 with the representatives of various societies and discussed these issues with the upcoming municipal corporation (MC) elections in mind.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

PO held in 2009 cheating case

The proclaimed offenders and summon staff of Chandigarh Police arrested a PO who had been absconding in a cheating case registered in 2009. He has been identified as Jagmohan Kumar, a resident of Ropar. He was booked in a in November 2009 at Sector 17 police station and declared a PO by the district court in November 2010. He will be produced before the court on Wednesday.

Citizens’ body writes to health minister

Members of Clean Air Punjab have written to Punjab deputy chief minister OP Soni, who also heads the health ministry, urging him to take up the issue of air pollution prominently. The citizens’ body also urged the health minister to direct all urban local bodies to issue timely health advisories publicly and alert citizens on “bad air” days, which will help save vulnerable groups from severe health impacts of air pollution.

Third counselling for Class 11 students from today

The UT education department will organise the third counselling for admission to Class 11 in government schools from October 6 to 12. The application form can be downloaded on www.chdeducation.gov.in and submit it on admissionxiut@gmail.com. No List of allotment of seats will be uploaded online on October 16 on the department website.

Aayushi card launched for cancer patients

Municipal commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg launched the “Aayushi card” for cancer patients at Ivy Hospital in Mohali on Tuesday. He said this card would help the patients get check-ups on time. He added that we must follow a healthy lifestyle to prevent the disease.

UT cop bags bronze in bodybuilding c’ship

Inspector Baldev Kumar of Chandigarh Police has won a bronze medal at the 12th WBPF World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship, 2021, held at Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Director general of police (DGP) Praveer Ranjan took to twitter to congratulate the winner.

PU engineering students demand return to campus

Final-year masters of engineering (ME) students of Panjab University’s University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) and University Institute of Chemical Engineering Technology (UICET) have written to the dean students’ welfare (DSW) asking that they are allowed to return to campus. They have said that the varsity has allowed final year students from other departments to return to campus, but neglected engineering students, who are in need of laboratories and hostel accommodation as much as others.

Executive body of AAP women’s wing constituted

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chandigarh announced a new executive body of the women’s wing on Tuesday. Anita Sharma has been appointed president, Kamta Dameja as vice-president, Kamlesh Chaudhary as general secretary and Mamta Kainth as secretary. Senior AAP leaders congratulated the new office bearers.