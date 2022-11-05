Chandigarh | RITES suggests reducing bus stoppages on busiest corridors

The Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), a public sector undertaking (PSU), has identified six of the busiest bus corridors in the city and suggested that stops on these routes be reduced so as to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The draft report, which was submitted to the UT administration on November 3 will be taken up for discussion on November 16. There are around 400 Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) buses which criss-cross the city through the day.

As per the Chandigarh Master Plan -2031, about 1,52,650 vehicles enter or leave Chandigarh Urban Complex on a typical working day. (HT Photo)

Private vehicles make up for major chunk of traffic

The report stated that at all major junctions, the share of private vehicles is very high (ranging from 79% to 90%) while that of buses is very low (0.4% to 2.6%). The share of intermediate public transport (IPT), i.e vehicles hired for flexible passenger transportation, is about 9%.

Navdeep Asija, a member of the road safety council, Chandigarh, said, “To make public transport more popular, the UT administration needs to rationalise bus routes and also reduce waiting time for the convenience of commuters.”

As per the Chandigarh Master Plan -2031, about 1,52,650 vehicles enter or leave Chandigarh Urban Complex on a typical working day. Madhya Marg is envisaged to be the worst affected of the roads since it provides the shortest and the direct connection between the towns of Punjab Mullanpur /Kharar /Anandpur Sahib and Baddi in Himachal on the West and the eastern towns of Manimajra, and towns of Panchkula, Panchkula Extension, Pinjore Kalka, Chandimandir Cantonment in Haryana.

