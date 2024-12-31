Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh RLA told to refund wrongly charged road tax

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 31, 2024 08:06 AM IST

Chandigarh RLA to pay ₹25,000 compensation, complainant was told by car dealer that there was no road tax on hybrid cars, but the licensing authority had said otherwise

The Chandigarh State Disputes Redressal Commission has dismissed an appeal filed by the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) and upheld the order passed by the district commission directing the authority to pay a compensation 25,000 and refund the wrongly charged road tax.

The commission directed the RLA to refund the road tax, amounting to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 1,42,588, to the complainant along with 9% interest and also pay <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000 as compensation for causing mental agony. (HT File)
The commission directed the RLA to refund the road tax, amounting to 1,42,588, to the complainant along with 9% interest and also pay 25,000 as compensation for causing mental agony. (HT File)

In a complaint filed before the commission, Chandigarh resident PS Bhinder said he booked a hybrid car on December 5, 2023, from M/s Lally Automobiles (India) Private Limited, Chandigarh, for 20.6 lakh.

Bhinder said he was told by the dealer that there was no road tax on hybrid vehicles and for that reason he opted for a higher model, keeping in view the tax rebate. When he visited the RLA office for registration of the vehicle, he was informed that he had to pay road tax on the car even if it was hybrid. The RLA officials added that 50% road tax was being levied on hybrid cars costing up to 20 lakh and full road tax on hybrid cars above 20 lakh in terms of a new notification dated December 8, 2023.

The dealer had stated that they had not received any order from the competent authorities with regard to the new rule. Bhinder procured the copy of the said notification which was digitally signed at 3.07 pm on December 8, 2023, and only thereafter the said notification would come into force. He argued he had purchased the vehicle much prior to issuance of notification.

On the other hand the dealer said they had no role in the matter. The RLA in the reply denied the charges and said that complainant had purchased the vehicle on December 8, 2023.

After hearing of the arguments the state commission headed by justice Raj Shekhar Attri said, “In this case the complainant purchased the vehicle at 1.07 pm, much prior to the issuance of the notification. Therefore, the complainant is not liable to pay any road tax on his hybrid car.”

“It has been established that the notification in question stood published in the official gazette on December 8, 2023 at 15:07:21 hours that is after the date and time of purchase of the said vehicle on the day at 13:02:41 and also issuance of its temporary certification of registration was at 13:07:20, therefore, the said notification will be operative prospectively and not retrospectively. “Thus the appeal of the RLA stands dismissed,” said the state commission.

The commission directed the RLA to refund the road tax, amounting to 1,42,588, to the complainant along with 9% interest and also pay 25,000 as compensation for causing mental agony.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On