Panchkula: Road to polls paved with broken promises

Potholes, broken stretches and battered sector roads have once again driven their way into the political spotlight, with road conditions emerging as a key poll plank in the municipal corporation (MC) elections. Despite the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holding the mayor’s post and a majority of councillors in previous terms, large parts of the city’s road network remained in disrepair until the end of its tenure. Mohit Gupta, a senior citizen and resident of Sector 25, said recarpeting work in his area began last year but was abandoned midway by the contractor, leaving the work pending. (Sant Arora/HT)

In the 2020 MC elections, the party had promised the construction of new and better roads, including improved connectivity between Chandigarh and Panchkula.

Now, seeking a fresh mandate, the BJP has promised to transform sectoral roads into ‘model roads’ at an estimated cost of ₹50 crore. The Congress, too, has echoed the issue in its manifesto, pledging large-scale reconstruction of roads across the city.

Projects in limbo

Mohit Gupta, a senior citizen and resident of Sector 25, said recarpeting work in his area began last year but was abandoned midway by the contractor, leaving the work pending. He said road quality is poor, with stretches riddled with potholes. “The maintenance work started last year after six years,” he said.

Gupta pointed out that, ideally, the old road surface should be scraped off during recarpeting, as is done on highways. However, in city areas, an additional layer of bitumen is often laid repeatedly without removing the existing surface. This raises the road level over time, leading to water stagnation along the sides, weakening of the road structure and frequent waterlogging.

Similarly, SC Papneja, the general secretary of the Residents Welfare Association (RWA), Sector 16, said recarpeting work started more than a year ago, but around 15 roads were left unattended. “I complained to the outgoing councillor and the mayor, who assured me that a tender would be floated within 10 to 15 days. However, even after one and a half years, the roads remain unrepaired,” he said.

The problem is not limited to residential areas but extends to busy market zones as well. The main entry road of the Sector 16 inner market is in poor condition, causing inconvenience to scores of daily commuters. During rains, navigating vehicles becomes difficult as motorists struggle to avoid large potholes, increasing the risk of accidents. The situation worsens due to waterlogging, as potholes become invisible, often leading to injuries among commuters.

Parking areas, too, are in a bad state. In Sectors 5 and 7, parking spaces are full of loose stones and gravel scattered across the surface—conditions typically seen when roads deteriorate. A similar situation prevails in several other sectors.

Broken roads are visible across the city, with the Sector 20 market road being a prominent example. Roads in Sectors 16, 17, 18 and 21 are also in poor condition, indicating a widespread problem. Residents have demanded timely repairs and strict monitoring of construction material and work quality.

Rain, war, poll code…

In September last year, deputy commissioner Satpal Sharma assured chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during a review meeting that all potholes would be repaired within three days. However, the promise failed to translate into action, with roads continuing to bear the scars of neglect well beyond the stipulated time-frame. The delay eventually prompted the DC to issue stern directives to the departments concerned following a ground inspection, exposing the gap between official assurances and ground reality.

MC executive engineer Sumit Malik said the civic body is responsible for sectoral and internal roads and usually undertakes repair and recarpeting works worth ₹35– ₹40 crore annually. “The repair work is currently stalled due to the ongoing elections,” he said, adding that frequent damage is caused by heavy rainfall and increased traffic, as the city was originally designed for a lower vehicular load.

The Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA), which maintains major roads, claimed that around 80–85% of recarpeting work has been completed. According to officials, only a few stretches in Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) and dividing roads between Sectors 7–18 and 17–18 require repair. PMDA officials added that contractors are held liable if roads get damaged within three years of repair.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), responsible for roads in Sectors 1, 3, 5, 23, 24, 27 and 28, said repair work has been delayed due to difficulties in procuring bitumen amid a “war-like situation in West Asia.” However, officials said procurement from outside sources has now been allowed and repairs will begin soon.

Industrial area bears brunt

Roads in Industrial Area Phases I and II are also in bad condition, affecting the movement of goods. Truck operators say damaged roads often lead to losses as goods get affected during transit, while commuters face difficulties navigating these stretches.

The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), responsible for these roads, plans to spend around ₹22 crore on repairs. Superintendent engineer Rohit Kanwar said financial bids will be opened soon and work will be allotted shortly.

He added that unauthorised ramps constructed by plot owners obstruct stormwater flow, leading to waterlogging and further road damage. “The drainage system in the area is also very old,” he said.