Chandigarh: Rooftop solar plant inaugurated at Model jail

To commemorate World Earth Day, A 350 kWp rooftop solar photovoltaic (SPV) power plant was inaugurated at Model Jail Complex, Sector 51, on Friday.

The plant has been installed at the outer parking area of the premises at a cost of ₹1.78 crore, including 10 years of operations and management. The project has been designed and executed by Chandigarh Renewable Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST). The plant will generate a minimum 4,20,000 kWh (units) per year with 17% module efficiency.

It was inaugurated by Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal in the presence of Praveer Ranjan, director general of police, Chandigarh; Nitin Kumar Yadav, home secretary and Debendra Dalai, secretary (science and technology and renewable energy) and CEO, CREST.

Mini-forest to come up in Mallanpur

Mohali RoundGlass Foundation, in association with Mohali district administration, started a plantation drive to set up a mini forest in Mullanpur area, New Chandigarh. Mohali deputy commissioner Amit Talwar inaugurated the drive by planting the first sapling. A total of 2,000 saplings were planted.

Talwar expressed his wish to collaborate with RoundGlass Foundation in the future to plant 100 more mini forests in Mohali district.