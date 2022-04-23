Chandigarh: Rooftop solar plant inaugurated at Model jail
To commemorate World Earth Day, A 350 kWp rooftop solar photovoltaic (SPV) power plant was inaugurated at Model Jail Complex, Sector 51, on Friday.
The plant has been installed at the outer parking area of the premises at a cost of ₹1.78 crore, including 10 years of operations and management. The project has been designed and executed by Chandigarh Renewable Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST). The plant will generate a minimum 4,20,000 kWh (units) per year with 17% module efficiency.
It was inaugurated by Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal in the presence of Praveer Ranjan, director general of police, Chandigarh; Nitin Kumar Yadav, home secretary and Debendra Dalai, secretary (science and technology and renewable energy) and CEO, CREST.
Mini-forest to come up in Mallanpur
Talwar expressed his wish to collaborate with RoundGlass Foundation in the future to plant 100 more mini forests in Mohali district.
HC asks IIM Rohtak director to respond to show-cause notice within a week
The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak director Dheeraj Sharma to respond to a show-cause notice by the central government within a week. However, it also restrained the Centre from taking any action pursuant to the show-cause notice till the next date of hearing in July. Sharma had approached the high court challenging the show-cause notice issued to him by the central government.
Key witness in wife’s murder, man shot dead outside Sonepat court
A 43-year-old man, who was a key witness in his wife's murder case, was allegedly shot dead by two bike-borne assailants at a district complex in Sonepat in broad day light on Friday. The incident took place near lawyers' chamber number 207. The deceased has been identified as Ved Prakash, of Mukimpur village in Sonepat's Rai. On July 6 last year, Vijaypal had invited his daughter Kanika to celebrate her birthday the next day.
Panjab University further reduces rates at messes, canteens
Following multiple protests by student bodies demanding complete rollback of hike in rates at messes and canteens, Panjab University on Friday reduced the rates slightly. Following a meeting with the student bodies, the charges for regular meal for boys were reduced from ₹40 to ₹39 for girls from ₹38.50 to ₹37.50. The decision, however, drew criticism from the student bodies, who were quick to demand that pre-Covid rates be reinstated.
Before loudspeakers, mosque minarets helped azaan call reach far and wide
Minarets were especially useful in cities where population was dense and scattered. They helped in making the voice of muazzin heard at a longer distance. Loudspeakers were first used at mosques many decades back and now barely any muazzin gives azaan without loudspeakers. However, people still remember some muazzins who followed the tradition. Another muazzin Maulana Mohd Abrar used to recite azaan around 70 years back when there were no loudspeakers.
Not a professor to prove my educational qualification: Kanwar Pal
Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal has said he is not a professor or teacher that he requires a degree as there is no educational qualification fixed to become a leader. As per the official website of Haryana Vidhan Sabha, educational qualification of the former Speaker is BA-II and former Aam Aadmi Party Haryana convener Naveen Jaihind, in a statement, had claimed that the minister is not a graduate. He said an increase in urbanisation has led to overexploitation of natural resources.
