Chandigarh: RWA halts maintenance charges over civic lapses

Unrepaired roads greet visitors at the entrance of Emaar Sector 105, with broken patches, uneven surfaces and potholes lining several internal stretches, including the road outside the developer’s sales office. In some places, residents have placed bricks over damaged portions to prevent vehicles from dipping into deep holes. During a visit to the sector, HT found multiple stretches of road in disrepair. (HT Photo)

Amid growing frustration, residents have suspended payment of common area maintenance (CAM) charges, alleging prolonged neglect of basic infrastructure and mounting safety hazards. The decision was taken during a general body meeting of the residents’ welfare association (RWA).

During a visit to the sector, HT found multiple stretches of road in disrepair. Patchwork repairs had peeled off at several spots, leaving behind gaps and loose gravel. In one alarming instance, electricity wires were seen running through an open sewage drain, raising serious safety concerns in the residential area.

Jagdish Dhiman, president of the Emaar Sector 105 RWA, said delays in addressing complaints have become routine. “We have repeatedly submitted complaints regarding damaged roads and electrical safety, but there has been no response so far. Whenever we request repairs, they are delayed. At times, residents have had to place bricks themselves to make the damaged portions safer for vehicles,” he said.

Residents have also raised concerns about what they describe as substandard road repairs, inadequate security arrangements, the unchecked stray dog menace, and obsolete and unsafe electrical infrastructure. They allege a callous and uncooperative attitude on the part of the developer’s local authorities, claiming that repeated written and verbal complaints have failed to yield corrective action, causing prolonged hardship.

The RWA has further objected to an increase in CAM charges without any visible improvement in services. CAM is paid quarterly, and residents of a 300-square yard house pay nearly ₹5,000 every three months. Members said payments would remain suspended until tangible corrective measures are undertaken.

In response, an Emaar India official said, “Emaar India is a customer-centric organisation committed to the well-being of our communities. We are taking all necessary measures to uphold the highest standards of quality and reliability that our residents expect, and we continue to cooperate proactively with the authorities for timely resolution of ongoing matters. As a responsible organisation, we remain engaged in transparent and constructive dialogue with all authorised stakeholders, keeping them informed about ongoing issues and established redressal mechanisms. Emaar India remains steadfast in its commitment to transparency, integrity, and delivering thoughtfully planned communities that continue to earn the trust of our residents.”

Residents, however, maintain that they will resume payment of CAM charges only after roads are repaired and safety concerns are adequately addressed.