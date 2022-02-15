Chandigarh: Sales dwindle this Valentine’s Day

Despite Covid cases seeing a dip in Chandigarh, most florists and shopkeepers complained of low sales on Valentine’s Day this year, even compared to 2021.

While the florist shops in front of Khukhrain Bhawan in Sector 35 were decked up in red and balloons and flowers dotted the side of the roads, business was lower than expected, as per the florists. Rajesh Bhatia, proprietor of Mehak Florists in the area, said, “Our business runs almost exclusively because of college students. Since colleges were closed for the past month and have just started reopening, we have been affected adversely. Even on Rose Day, we barely made any sales, and started getting customers only on Monday.”

Diwakar Sahoonja, proprietor of Dewsun in Sector 11, said, “Sales of flowers has gone down sharply over the years and greeting cards don’t sell well anymore either. Only stuffed animals sell well from the traditional Valentine’s Day gifts. Our market has been reduced to only engaged and newlywed couples now. Covid has played a role, but sales this year were even lesser than in 2021.”

Sahoonja added that gifts have become more utilitarian these days and there is a growing trend of women purchasing gifts like men’s wallets and earphones.

Other markets also wore a festive look. As per Neeraj Bajaj, president of Business Promotion Council, Sector 17, said the footfall went up on Monday. “It has just been a few days since the lockdown restrictions were lifted, so we shopkeepers didn’t plan anything special, but we were satisfied with the turnout. However, many NRIs from the city used to visit during winters, who were missing this year.”

Sales at malls have also started going up as most of the restrictions have been lifted. Elante Mall in Industrial Area, Phase 1, was decked out up with a Valentine’s Day exhibit featuring a big heart. Centre director of Elante Mall Salim Roopani, said, “In January, we have already recovered almost 100% of our sales as compared to 2019. Categories like fashion, electronics and beauty have done extremely well for us.” He added that the mall is also being regularly sanitised as prescribed by the UT administration.

121 traffic challans issued in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Police set up 43 nakas around the various markets and college hostels of the city on Monday, especially along Panjab University. Barricades were also deployed on the inner market roads in Sectors 9 and 10. Around 750 cops were deployed on duty. As many as 801 vehicles were checked and 121 challans were issued.

Meanwhile, 63 traffic challans were issued in Panchkula. Inspector Yashdeep Singh said that most of the challans were issued for not wearing seat-belt, riding scooter without helmet and parking at the wrong side.