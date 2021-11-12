Chandigarh: Sanitation a major concern in ward 4

Though part of City Beautiful, several localities in ward number 4 lack basic amenities, including access to clean drinking water, paved roads, and a proper garbage collection and disposal system.

Prominent among these are Basti Kishangarh, Basti Bhagwanpura, and Shastri Nagar, which had panchayats that were disbanded after these became part of the municipal corporation in 2018. Having had no local authority for several years and set to vote for the first time in municipal corporation elections, residents here now want a councillor who is easily accessible and has the willingness to work for the development of the area.

The other three localities—Manimajra (R), Indira Colony and IT Park, however, were earlier part of other wards, and are better in terms of sanitation and infrastructure.

So far, no political party has announced its candidates from the ward.

The ward has no planned system of garbage collection and disposal. Though in some areas, door-to-door garbage collection, with segregation of wet and dry waste, is done, heaps of garbage can still be seen on the roadsides. Even the forest areas, parks and dried nullahs are all filed with garbage.

In Basti Kishangarh and Shastri Nagar, unpaved roads, clogged sewer lines and irregular water supply make life difficult for the residents.

“Roads in the area are in a bad shape and carpeting has not been done for the last five years. Even when we had a sarpanch, no developmental works were initiated in the area but the condition worsened in 2018 when our basti was linked with the MC. Despite levying heavy taxes on electricity, water and garbage disposal, MC authorities are not providing the services as expected,” said Mewa Singh, 80, a retired military officer, who lives in Basti Kishangarh.

Manoj Lubana, president of Chandigarh Youth Congress and resident of Basti Kishangarh, said “In late evening hours, people can be seen selling illegal liquor in the area. Basic needs such as clean drinking water, parks for children, sanitation, good roads and street lights are missing in the area of Chandigarh. The authorities should ensure development of rural areas and colonies on similar lines of urban sectors.”

In Shastri Nagar area, residents have no option but to pay from their own pockets to ensure basic facilities. A 26-year-old resident of Shastri Nagar, Raju Harnarayan, said, “A tubewell got approved for the area but was never installed. Sometimes, the area doesn’t get access to drinking water for over a month. People have to walk to different areas to get buckets filled with water. With such poor conditions, how can we say that we are part of well-planned and beautiful city.”

“We had to pay from our own pockets to install streetlights and sewerage system. Though the area is badly affected with dengue, health authorities never came here for fogging,” he added.

Though people living in Indira Colony and IT Park have access to basic facilities, the areas lack maintenance and sanitation. Subhash Dhiman, chairman, resident welfare association, Indira Colony, who is also the vice-president of All Manimajra Welfare Association, said, “Residents expect better infrastructure and sanitation in the area. Carpeting of roads and provision of clean drinking water are the key issues which need to be resolved, immediately. In the long run, parks should be beautified and parking facilities should be made available for.”

KNOW YOUR WARD

Localities: Manimajra (R), Basti Kishangarh, Basti Bhagwanpura, Indira Colony, IT Park and Shastri Nagar

Seat: Women reserved ward (general)

Voters: Approximately 23,000

Key Issues:

• Poor infrastructure including roads, sewerage, streetlights

• No access to clean drinking water

• Garbage dumps on roads; poor sanitation and cleanliness

LOCAL VOICES

Road carpeting has not been done for the past five years. Even when we had a sarpanch, no developmental works were initiated in the area. The condition only worsened after our basti was linked with the MC.

Mewa Singh, 80, retired military officer, Basti Kishangarh.

We are not expecting malls or complexes, we just want basic amenities such as clean drinking water, proper sanitation and cleanliness, and good roads to travel. Neither did the sarpanch initiate developmental works nor have we seen any change after MC took over three years ago. Neelam Devi, 35, housewife, resident of Basti Kishangarh.

Political parties often nominate people from faraway places. We want local candidates to contest elections so that they can be approached in time of need. Sometimes, stamping documents for making passports, Aadhar cards, or other government documents take months in the absence of councillors.

Ram Naresh, 67, a businessman who lives in Indira Colony

Streets plunge into darkness after 5 pm, raising safety concerns for residents, especially women and children. Also, parks in the area are not being maintained and have no facility for children. The area has no provision of public toilets or public water tankers.

Shamsudin, 70, painter, resident of Indira Colony