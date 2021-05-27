Chandigarh saw 37% of its Covid-19 deaths in last four weeks

Though Chandigarh is now seeing a slight decline in daily fatalities, the city recorded around 37% of its total Covid-19 deaths in the last four weeks alone.

A total of 265 deaths and 18, 094 cases were reported in four weeks in the city, pushing the fatality ratio to 1.5%. During this period, the UT also recorded its highest single-day toll of 14 fatalities thrice.

For the last three days, however, the city’s fatalities have remained below 10.

Though Mohali had the highest infection numbers in May (see graphic), the fatality ratio of all three cities were close -- Chandigarh (1.5%), Mohali (1.5%) and Panchkula (1.4%).

Dr KK Talwar, former director of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and health adviser to the Punjab Government, said that after high infection spread, it takes time for the death toll to come down. “It takes around three to four weeks for the death toll to come down after widespread infection. Such a pattern was witnessed during the first surge in September 2020 as well,” said Dr KK Talwar.

Also, the time period in which the case-fatality ratio increased coincided with the time when the health infrastructure crumbled, leading to cases where severely infected persons were not able to find critical care beds in hospitals.

On Wednesday, eight persons succumbed to Covid-19 in Chandigarh, taking the toll to 722. Also, 224 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the city. The city now has 3, 573 active cases.

Cases dip but fatalities still a worry in P’kula

Four deaths were reported in Panchkula on Wednesday, taking the district’s toll to 327. As many as 103 persons also tested positive. The deceased included a 38-year-old man from Chowki, a 65-year-old woman from Khera Sita Ram, a 67-year old woman from MDC-4 and a 67-year old man from Kalka.

Till date, 29, 570 persons have tested positive, out of which 1, 335 are active and 27, 908 have been cured and discharged.

In the last one week, 1, 493 new infections and 31 deaths have been reported in the district. While new cases witnessed a decline, the fatalities continued to be cause of worry.

Of 889 total deaths in Mohali, 268 seen in last 26 days

Seven more persons succumbed to Covid-19 in Mohali even as 268 others tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Wednesday. The district’s toll currently stands at 889, of which 268 deaths were recorded in the last 26 days alone. In April, the number of Covid deaths in the district was 159. Of the new cases, 72 were reported from Mohali city, 53 from Dhakoli, 54 from Kharar, 35 from Dera Bassi, nine from Boothgarh, 25 from Gharuan, seven from Kurali, six from Banur and seven from Lalru. Meanwhile, 558 patients also recovered from the disease, bringing the number of active cases down to 4,722. Since the outbreak last year, Mohali has recorded a total of 65, 483 cases, of which 59,872 have recovered so far.