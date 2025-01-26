Chandigarh saw an alarming 21% spike in road fatalities in 2024

Chandigarh experienced a 21% surge in road accident fatalities in 2024, rising to 78 from 64 the previous year, leaving yet more families grieving the loss of loves ones and the city staring at the deadly consequences of negligent driving. Cars emerged as the leading cause of fatal, grievous and minor crashes. Out of the total fatal accidents, 21 were caused by cars and 12 by trucks. (HT File Photo)

The fatalities were overwhelmingly male-dominated, with 66 male victims compared to just 12 females.

According to data shared by the Chandigarh Police, the highest number of fatalities occurred in the young adults (18-35) group, accounting for 29 deaths, followed closely by the middle-aged adults (36-55) group, with 25 fatalities.

Together, these two groups represented 69% of the total deaths, their promising futures tragically wiped out in an instant.

A detailed breakdown highlights that two-wheeler riders, either scooterists or motorcyclists, accounted for 31 deaths, followed by pedestrians with 27 deaths.

Cars emerged as the leading cause of fatal, grievous and minor crashes. Out of the total fatal accidents, 21 were caused by cars and 12 by trucks.

The primary causes of these accidents were rash and negligent driving, often resulting in head-on collisions or vehicles overturning. Other contributing factors included hits from behind, red light jumping and human errors.

Of the total fatal accidents, 12 were classified as non-FIR cases under Section 174 of CrPC. These involved instances where drivers lost control and collided with trees or road dividers. Such crashes were attributed to the driver’s lack of attentiveness and care while driving.

In one notable incident at Sector 10, a motorcyclist lost their life after a car driver negligently opened a rear door, highlighting the role of human error in such tragedies.

Chandigarh SSP (Traffic) Sumer Pratap Singh shed light on the situation, stating, “The difference in the increase in fatal accidents from last year can be seen in the many cases wherein only a single vehicle was involved. Human error was also there in these accident cases. Speeding turned out to be a major cause of road accidents and deaths.”

He emphasised that fast speed was the main cause of most fatal accidents. “In many cases, we have seen drivers suddenly change lanes leading to fatal accidents or they lose control of the vehicle and hit pedestrians or cyclists from behind. We hold awareness sessions regularly to sensitise motorists on how to drive carefully,” he shared.

Singh added, “Another factor contributing to the increase in accidents is the rising vehicle density on Chandigarh’s roads. While the city’s infrastructure remains largely unchanged, road congestion has escalated, leading to higher accident rates. The traffic department analyses every accident spot to implement remedial and engineering measures, but the increasing pressure on existing road networks continues to pose challenges.”