Chandigarh: SC commission seeks report on ‘caste bias’ in IGP’s suicide note

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Thursday sought an action taken report from the Haryana chief secretary within seven days on the suspected suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who in his suicide note alleged caste-based discrimination from “senior officers”. A “final note”, recovered after the death of Puran, who allegedly shot himself at his Chandigarh residence on Tuesday, named “senior officers” from the state and carried details of “mental harassment and humiliation” he allegedly faced over the past few years. (HT Photo for representation)

In its notice, NCSC said it has invoked powers under Article 338 of the Constitution to investigate and inquire into the case. The notice directed the state government to submit a detailed action taken report, including details of the incident, names of the victim and accused, FIR number, arrests made, charges filed, and compensation paid under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, along with a comprehensive annexure on the case’s progress.

NCSC chief meets family of late IPS officer

The chairman of the NCSC, Kishor Makwana, on Friday visited the residence of late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar in Sector 24, Chandigarh, to meet the bereaved family and review the circumstances surrounding the officer’s alleged suicide.

Makwana interacted with the officer’s wife, Amneet P Kumar, IAS, and other family members, who apprised him of their grievances, including the alleged dilution of the FIR, failure to name senior officers accused in the “Final Note”, and non-arrest of those responsible.

Makwana later addressed the media, “I am here to grieve with the family and want to assure that justice will prevail.” The NCSC had taken suo motu notice on the incident and issued a notice to the Haryana government, seeking a detailed report.

A delegation, comprising representatives from federations of Dalit communities from Haryana, Punjab, and Delhi met Chandigarh DGP Sagar Preet Hooda and demanded the immediate arrest of the Haryana police chief and Rohtak SP. The delegation was led by D Suresh, the principal resident commissioner of Haryana Bhawan.

In the evening, Chandigarh Home Secretary Mandip Singh Brar met Amneet at her residence. The IAS association has also called a meeting at 5 pm on Friday. It was decided that a 31-member delegation from the Dalit community has been constituted to meet officials and pursue the case agenda further, ensuring that the family’s demands and concerns are formally represented before the authorities.

Kejriwal demands harshest punishment for guilty

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday expressed deep anguish over the alleged suicide of Dalit IPS officer Y Puran Kumar from Haryana and said that caste-based harassment drove the officer to take his own life. He also demanded strict punishment for the guilty. In a post shared on X, Kerjiwal said, “Dalit IPS officer from Haryana, Puran Kumar ji, faced so much harassment due to his caste that he took his own life.”

Violence against Dalits across country, says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the BJP over the alleged suicide of Y Puran Kumar, saying that violence against Dalits across the country is terrifying.

“The entire country is shocked by the suicide of Haryana’s IPS officer Y Pooran Kumar ji, who was troubled by caste-based harassment. The ongoing chain of injustice, atrocities, and violence against Dalits across the country is terrifying,” the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad said in a post on X.