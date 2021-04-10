Chandigarh schools, colleges closed till April 30; PGI suspends walk-in OPDs

UT education secretary SS Gill on Friday extended the closure of schools and colleges in the city till April 30.

In an order issued on Friday, the official said that while the schools will remain closed, exams for Classes 9 and 11 will still be held, and teachers will continue to report to work.

“Leftover exams for Classes 9 and 11 will start on April 12. Strict Covid protocols will be followed and not more than 15 students will be allowed per classroom. Schools will have till April 23 to wrap up the exams,” an official in the education department said.

Private schools, having pending board or practical exams, can also finish them by April 30. The instructions to close all educational institutions of the city till March 31 were first issued on March 23, and later extended till April 10.

Only teleconsultation services at PGIMER for now

In view of the surging Covid-19 cases in and around the city, the PGIMER administration has decided to suspend physical examination of patients at the institute’s OPDs from April 12.

“We have decided to suspend walk-in patients at the OPDs, fearing transmission of the contagious virus to the patients, who are already immuno-compromised, and their attendants,” said Dr Jagat Ram, the hospital director.

“Teleconsultation services will continue as per earlier schedule and lines will be added to accommodate more patients. The emergency services will function as usual,” he added.